Darts returns to the local pubs in Chesterfield

A new darts league has started in the pubs and clubs around Chesterfield

At the beginning of the year whilst throwing some darts, in the Victoria Inn on Brampton, with the landlord Buster and chatting with the landlady Deborah, We discussed how Chesterfield needed to have a darts league again played in the local pubs. The last games league, which included Darts, Dominoes and Crib, stopped some years ago, and darts in Chesterfield consisted of a successful singles league at Lennons Snooker and Pool Club. There were no Darts Team leagues and nothing in the local pubs.

So after running a poll on social media to see if there was interest from dart players, and having an initial meeting with local licensees and some dart players who were interested. We agreed to give it a go and the Chesterfield Darts League 2025 was born.

On registration night, we thought we might get 10 teams joining, so was pleasantly surprised when 17 signing up, so we had 2 divisions. The number of teams soon rose to 20 soon after the league started.

Playing home and away over the next 9 weeks, in pubs and clubs within a 6 mile radius of the Spire and played our final games of the season on 16th July.

Our winners of Division A was The Golden Fleece and runners up The Blue Stoops A and in the b Division The Blue Stoops B came out winners with The Star Brampton coming second.

The planning has started already for a league to run over the winter, commencing around the end of September. If there are any darts players or venues that would like to enter a team, please look out for more information nearer the date, and on the Facebook page Chesterfield Darts Scene