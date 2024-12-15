Darley Dale Snooker League witnessess one of its best ever matches

BEN MONK of Alfreton PM No2 ... 84 break

One of the highest quality games in the history of the T & M Motors Snooker League took place last week as Alfreton Palmer Morewood No2 entertained undefeated leaders Edgefold No1 and it produced a feast of snooker with some scintillating break-making from both teams.

Jack Lowe (22 break) took the opener in fine style 67-23 but this proved to be just the appetiser for what was to come and then Steve Donner (35 break) and Richard Ferguson (33 break) exchanged excellent runs in the next but it was the latter who came out on top 91-60 for his sixth win in seven.Even this was the pre cursor for the show stopper of the evening as Ben Monk (84 break) turned in a stupendous performance and came very close to notching a fourth century in league and competition matchplay, potting an excellent yellow only for his cannon on the green to go slightly too far down the table. A double could not quite keep the break going sadly but still a monumental effort.Steve Burton levelled again for the visitors at 2-2 and then got in on the heavy scoring himself with a superb run of 49 in the deciding doubles leg to give the Matlock cuemen the spoils by the minimum margin.

Alfreton Palmer Morewood No1 edged into second place on the most wins rule as they took a 3-2 win from Edgefold No2.Des Smith, Andrew Haggarty and Phil Longden reeled off the first three frames before Trevor Wright took each of his singles and doubles legs, latterly partnering captain Scott Brooks.

Bolehill Institute remain in contention after a 3-2 home win over Tansley Potters. Ian Doe and Colin Marchington took each of the opening contests before a great clearance out of nowhere on blue, pink and black in the next from Joe Hawkins reduced the arrears.With the doubles leg played next due to a player still in transit, Steve Hawkins' run of 21 straight after a foul proved crucial and although the home pairing obtained the required snooker, Joe Neville dispatched an excellent pink to level things up.A very tight tactical battle took place in the decider and eventually Ian Birks edged it with a couple of crucial teen breaks late on deciding the issue.

Belper Royal British Legion have clicked into gear after a slow start and their 4-1 win at Edgefold No3 was their third in a row. Justin Weller top scored and teamed up with Mark Newby to take the doubles leg after Kieran Worsley had equalised for the hosts early doors.

Crich Comrades scored an excellent 3-2 success over Clay Cross Brotherhood with Nick Berry giving the Tramwaymen an early advantage with a 60-35 verdict.Graham Jones and Tony Blant nudged the visitors ahead thereafter but Ade Smith's first register of the season saw the match squared up.And in the concluding pairs leg, Paul Trevett and Jack Long edged it on the final black 52-46 after a thrilling contest.

In the competitions, Lee Hage notched a 39 break en route to qualifying for the second round of the OMYA Cup scratch event while Duncan Harwood was unluckiest player as he was narrowly defeated on the final black in both that event and the individual handicap too.

Just one contest in the Elliott Carpets Billiards League which saw Whitworth Institute triumph 12-9 over Mayfield Institute. Jim McCann (37 break) and Rob Lowe (scoring his first victory of the season) both edged very tight contests which could have gone either way.