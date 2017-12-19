Three new signings for successful cycle-racing team

Three new signings have been brought in to bolster one of the Chesterfield area’s most successful cycling teams for the 2018 campaign.

Over the years, the Staveley-based Andy Moore Autocentres/J.E.James Cycles racing team have provided many opportunities for up-and-coming talent, and their line-up for next year promises to be their strongest yet.

The new faces are Dean Watson, whom Moore describes as “a versatile rider with superb all-round capablities and formidable sprint”; Stephen Patterson, whom Moore says is “a young lad who’s not well-known yet but you’ll be hearing his name a lot”; and Harry Buxton, a youngster, says Moore, “who has such enthusiasm and amazing determination to succeed”.

The additions join a squad that already includes Andy Bishop, Aaron Chambers-Smith and Xavier Scott, who have all signed on again for 2018. There is also a welcome return to the fold for local legend Jono Dexter, who is back in the saddle after a couple of seasons off.

Manager Moore is sure the team can enjoy another season full of trophies. “There’s an enthusiasm and confidence within the team that simply breeds achievement,” he said. “We provide pro-team support for amateur riders.”