Cromford win to all but claim Matlock Table Tennis League title

Whitworth 1st Harry Hutchinson looking mean as he prepares a backhand smash

Cromford won with class against Rockets to all but claim the Division One title.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sometimes events conspire to give teams a helping hand. This indeed is what happened to Cromford Table Tennis Club when they travelled to last years champions Rowsley Rockets. With a full complement of players, Rockets on their day a match for any side in Matlock but it was just not to be. Our roving reporter Captain Phil Raistrick takes up the nights events.

Unfortunately due to illness on the day Rowsley only had Keith Bradshaw and Phil Rastrick but the match was very competitive.The match of the night was Phil Rastrick against Mark Briddon,every point was won not lost and some real quality from both. Despite losing the first 2 games, Phil came back to win 11-8 16-14 and 12-10 what a cracker of a match. Keith and Phil were unlucky not to rescue a point in the doubles losing 11-8 in the 5th. Player of the match was Dave Molyneux with another match winning performance. With three games to go Cromford should collect their first title in 20 years. Cromfords line up should be too strong in their remaining matches unless events dictate otherwise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Team captain Ian Dunsmore reports from the Whitworth Theatre of Dreams as Whitworth 1st hosted Wingerworth Detonators. Detonators are in unstoppable form at the moment and have a strong team that can give any Matlock side a run for their money. Only Andy Middleton won one for Whitworth 1st, although many of the games were close, with Harry Hutchinson and Chris Guard losing in five. The Wingerworth Detonators players were Mick Bunting (2), Tim Elkington (3)and player of the match Wlod Tarnowski (3) with only Mick losing one set to Andy. The result was Whitworth 1- Detonators and a 9 (doubles not played, but conceded).Detonators now sit in third place only five points behind dark horses Yakuza.

Busy night at the Whitworth Theatre of Dreams as Russell Charlesworth delivers a spin serve

A close match between Old King and the Coles and Heage Hotshots was also played out at Whitworth. Callum Buxton proved unplayable yet again with a match winning performance. With Choc Lomas (2) and Paul Coles (2) providing resistance for Kings it was left to Heage to collect the doubles and squeeze through for a 6-4 win.

A close game occurred at Tideswell with Tornadoes playing Marehay Mayhem in a bottom half league match.Player of the match Adam Jolly (3) provided the key for Mayhem with a match winning performance and teamed up with Millie Ashurst to win the doubles and collect 2 valuable points. Gordon Rigg (2), Stephen Potter (2) and Stuart Bradstock (1) all contributed to a close and enjoyable result.

Yakuza played newcomers Ecobats at the Whitworth Theatre of Dreams. Yakuza proved too strong for Ecobats with spin king John Davies (3) named as player of the match and ably supported by DrD (3) and Russ Charlesworth (1). Although Yakuza gained 4 useful points they are paying for earlier season losses and have all but conceded the championship title to Cromford.