Cromford hammer Rowsley in Matlock Table Tennis League

New look Cromford TTC blast Rowsley Rockets in 8-2 rout in the latest round of the Matlock Table Tennis League.

Rockets have remained undisputed champions for several years but a resurgent Cromford were in no mood to throw in the towel. With new signing Matt Blake and serial winner David Molyneaux for Cromford it was going to be a tough night for Rockets.

Cromford's Mark Briddon started the night with a closely fought win against Rockets Darryl Gleeson. A classic game of cat and mouse followed with seasoned campaigner Keith Bradshaw attempting to defend against Cromford's David Molyneaux and his attacking onslaught.

Some cracking table tennis from both players with David Molyneaux edging victory in four close games.

Matt Blake’s debut game against Phil Raistrick saw the Cromford player come out on top and Rockets were now 3-0 down. Phil Raistrick reversed the trend by beating Mark Briddon but as the matches progressed Cromford were clearly in control with both Blake and Molyneaux obtaining three singles wins each. Player of the match was Matt Blake with spin and power hitting proving to be a lethal combination.

Cromford TTC looked like real champions and look too strong for other serious contenders. Cromford should easily overcome rough diamonds Yakuza in next weeks top of the table clash at the Whitworth Theatre of Dreams and perhaps sow the seeds for a run at the championship trophy.

Up and coming Wingerworth Explosives entertained a weakened Whitworth Wonders side without top player Geoff Gill available. Explosives still had to negotiate mercurial top player Mike Bradbury for Wonders and this proved to be a bridge too far. Mike was named man of the match with three straightforward wins and Explosives had to dig in to extract wins against Bradley Vallance and Andy Sykes. Ben Harris and Andrew Poole did just that to make the score 5-4 to Wonders with the doubles the match decider. Wonders prevailed to seal a 6-4 victory with Explosives happy with their strong performance.

Marehay Mayhem were at home to newcomers Tideswell Tornadoes in what was expected to be a closely contested match and so it proved to be. Mayhems Millie Ashurst played a close opening match against Tornadoes Gordon Rigg and held on to record a 3-2 win. Miles Offord played and won against Chris Brithwell and with Adam Jolly named player of the match Mayhem moved into a deserved 5-3 lead. However, Tornadoes took the ninth singles game and then won the doubles to get themselves a well deserved 5-5 draw.

Newcomers Heage Hotshots hosted championship contenders Old King and the Coles. Old King are sitting in third place in the division and are playing good consistent table tennis. Hotshots were without their talisman Callum Buxton and it proved a difficult match for them to play against a confident side. Veterans Paul Coles and Andy Burton applied the pressure throughout the night to win their three single and with Choc Lomas winning two it proved a fruitless night for hotshots. Final score was Old King 9 Heage Hotshots 1. Player of the match was Paul Coles.

Ecobats welcomed Yakuza to the Whitworth Theatre of Dreams with hopes of at least a valuable point. As it turned out Yakuza were flying high after their last win and were in a determined mood. John Davies was again named player of the match with his pacy spin attack enabling him to win three singles games. Yakuzas squad rotation system makes it difficult for other teams to predict their playing style and on this occasion they breezed through the evening in fine style eventually winning 9-1. Ecobats played well against Yakuza and deserved more than the final result would suggest.