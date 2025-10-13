Cromford cruise comfortably in to pole position in Matlock Table Tennis League

Yakuzas doubles pairing John Davies and Dave Kelly in action

Cromford’s table tennis squad started the 25/26 season in good form with a slam dunk 10-0 win against Tideswell Tigers.

Mark Briddon of Cromford was named player of the match with a fine display of attacking and defensive play. Ably assisted by evergreen Tony Gregory (3) and last years singles finalist Dave Molyneaux, Cromford have started the season with intent and look in fine form to push for a second championship in succession.

In their second match they faced last seasons dark horses Yakuza and to be honest the match produced probably the finest display of table tennis seen for a number of years. Each of the matches played, produced top draw table tennis and a sensational ending with the doubles between Matt Blake and David Molyneaux ( Cromford ) and John Davies and Dave Kelly went right to the line. Although the final score went 8-2 to Cromford some of the games could have gone either way. Mark Briddon (2), Matt Blake (3) and Dave Molyneaux (2) produced a winning result with John Davies excelling for Yakuza.

Elsewhere in the Matlock League strong contenders Whitworth Wonders suffered a surprise defeat at the hands of Wingerworth Detonators 6-4. In the absence of Matlock singles champion Geoff Gill it was left to Whitworth’s Mike Bradbury to help his side over the line but Detonators produced an inspired performance to seal the game with a five game doubles match to earn 3 valuable points. Mick Bunting (1), Tim Elkington (2) and Vlod Tarnowski (2) all contributed towards this win with Player of the Match Mike Bradbury of Whitworth producing an unstoppable display of table tennis. Wonders followed this match with an away fixture to Whitworth 1st. Despite playing again without Geoff Gill, Wonders got their season back on track. Another strong performance from Player of the Match Mike Bradbury ensured a 7-3 win with additional support from Louis Gay (2) and Andy Sykes (1). Andy Middleton (2) shone for Whitworth 1st.

Ecobats entertained newcomers Crich St Mary’s in week 1 and used their experience to good effect. With Player of the Match Ant Gregory wading in with 3 wins and strongly supported by Nathan Hallows (2) and Adam Bush (2). The final score going to Ecobats 7-3.

Old King and the Coles have started strongly this year. They overpowered Crich St Mary’s 10-0 but suffered a defeat to a strong Wingerworth Detonators. However Player of the Match Choc Lomas proved to be a thorn in the side of Whitworth 1st by winning all three of his singles but couldn’t quite turn the doubles round to give Old King a valuable two points. Final result Old King and the Coles 4 Whitworth 1st 6.

Rowsley Rockets have started the season well after injuries last year left them haemorrhaging points and left them with too much to do in the second half of last season. In week 1 Rockets powered through a strong Wingerworth side by 8 games to 2. In form legendary Neil Marples produced a professional performance to claim Player of the Match with a maximum 3 game streak and was ably assisted by Darryl Gleeson (3) and Winston Spencer (1). In week 2 Rockets faced The Miracle Workers and a closer game ensued. Neil Marples again was named Player of the Match with Winston Spencer (2) and Phil Raistrick (0). It was left to the doubles to decide the tie. Final result; Rockets 6 Workers 4. Adam Jolley (2) shone for Workers.

The Matlock Table Tennis League has again started well. Early runners and riders are still old favourites such as Cromford, Rockets, Whitworth Wonders and the Wingerworth sides of Exlosives and Detonators. However with more sides and young players coming through it will be as equally entertaining if not better than last year.