Cromford celebrate a first Matlock Table Tennis League title in 20 years

Cromfords Dave Molyneaux in action

Cromford TTC have become champions of the Matlock Table Tennis League for the first time in 20 years.

Their squad rotation system and youth development have produced an excellent mix of raw talent and experience that has seen them over the line in a challenging league. It was left to the league organisers to offer table tennis enthusiasts the opportunity to watch an incredible high standard of table tennis in a league finale of the closed Tournament at the Whitworth Theatre of Dreams. There were old faces and new faces on Wednesday evening with a packed Whitworth area bursting at the seams.

The evening started with the men’s open singles semi final between Geoff Gill and newcomer to the league, young Matt Blake. A lively encounter ensued with Geoff Gill coming out on top - very narrowly - in a match of big hitting and superb topspin play from both players. The second semi final involved Dave Molyneaux (Cromford ) and fellow teamate Mark Briddon (Cromford). Here, a cat and mouse game was played with Mark winning the first game before Dave Molyneaux slowly recovered to finally power his way into the final.

The final played at the end of the night was a match of changing fortunes, with the game going one way and then the other. Geoff Gill played his usual consistent hard hitting either wing attack but winners from top player Dave Molyneaux made it a game hard to predict. Gill finally ran out the winner in a tight end to the match. Very well played from both players with Dave Molyneaux the player of the future in the Matlock League.

Yakuzas John Davies aiming to bamboozle Cromfords Mark Briddon

The Division 2 competition saw James Cantrill play Dan Glithero where both players attacked from the start. James Cantrill produced some blistering forehand shots and moved smoothly through the gears to run out a deserved champion.

In the under 40 categories an excellent final was played out between Mark Briddon and Matt Blake. Mark’s blocking and harrying game attempted to put Matt Blake off his stride, and although overall this was an exciting and close encounter, Matt Blake produced some scintillating shots on both forehand and backhand wings. Mark won the first game but inexorably Matt Blake attacked mercilessly and overcame the first game deficit to run out the eventual winner. Again, well done to both players to produce an excellent match.

The ladies singles final was contested between June Madeley and Di Baker. In an exciting match, the advantage changed hands several times with neither player fully in control of the match. June Madeley pulled through in three straight games though by the narrowest margins of 11-6, 12-10 and 11-8. Well done to both women on a very competitive but enjoyable final.

Geoff Gill claimed two further titles, winning the over 45 final beating Harry Hutchinson and the over 65s title overcoming Yakuzas DrD.

Overall, a very satisfactory end to a busy season. With Cromford becoming champions and with a full complement of 12 competitive teams, the Matlock league is going from strength to strength. Younger players are coming to the fore, the women players are increasing in numbers and the older veterans continue to improve their game.

Questions will be addressed in advance of the new season on how progression in the Matlock League can continue to rise and show it is one of the best leagues in Derbyshire. Anyone wishing to try their hand at table tennis then the Matlock Table Tennis League might be right up your street. Contact the league secretary or league chairman for further details on the Matlock Table Tennis League website. Beginners of all ages are welcome.