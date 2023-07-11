I was once given some very good advice by somebody who went a long, long way in their career. The advice was simple. Always say thank you. It's something not everybody follows but being thankful is good for the soul and a good thing to do as if one does good; then, sooner or later, good things happen in return.

MCMCC, both in its current guise as an amalgamated club and its former incarnation as Matlock Cricket Club, has had many splendid servants to be thankful for over the years. Chief among those is our President Clarry Hill. Many members and followers of our club know Clarry and his prime importance to the club since the 1960s.

For some years, at least since my arrival at the club in 2010, there has been talk of the nets at Causeway Lane not being fit for purpose and in need of renovation. Despite the club's recent prosperity; new nets were, much like MacBeth's Dagger, just out of reach. That all changed however thanks to a fine act of generosity by Clarry to pay for the facelift the nets needed so as to ensure that renovation of the nets was completed in time for the 2023 season. That led to the grand opening day.

Super Hooper: Chairman Peter Hooper. Photo: Matlock and Cromford Meadows Cricket Club

Matlock's transformation from mid-league plodders to First Division and Premier League contenders came down to a number of current and former players as well as the arrival of Derek Randall. As such his attendance at the formal opening of the nets to cut the ribbon with Clarry was completely fitting.

Derek, a Retford native and genuine character, made his first class debut for Nottinghamshire in 1972. Then by winter 1976 he found himself travelling with the, other, MCC to take on India. Under the captaincy of Tony Grieg he was part of the England side that won the series 3-1. Following that in early '77 he secured his legendary status when he scored 174, doffing his hat to Dennis Lillee on the way, as he brought England within just 45 runs of an improbable victory against the Old Enemy. The accolade of Wisden Cricketer of the Year in the 1980 edition followed before his test career wound down quietly against the West Indies in 1984. Still he made 1977 runs at a touch over 50 for Nottinghamshire 1985 and remained a force with the bat and as a roving cover fielder until retiring from first class cricket in 1993.

The best was yet to come, for MCMCC, as Randall joined in 2005 and from then until one solitary game in 2010 he scored 1605 runs at 41. When he arrived the club were in Division One, but when he'd finished they were a Premier League Team.

On the day of the opening he and Clarry, aided by Vice Chair Peter Stapleton and current chair Peter Hooper cut the ribbon in front of our members who gathered in their numbers to pay tribute to these three important club members. Derek obliged too by being the first to bat in the new nets and let members have a bowl at him despite wearing no gloves and having just a well-tailored suit and England Cricket Board Tie for protection.

Clarry and Derek remove the ribbons and open the nets. Photo: Matlock and Cromford Meadows Cricket Club