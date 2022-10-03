Sleaford trio are in the medals at National Championships in Birmingham

Rachel Shields and Ollie Tucker with their medals.

Shields produced three great routines, finishing in second place to claim the silver medal.

It was a nervous event for her, particularly when her first routine didn't go to plan, but she recovered and pulled through to step up and earn a silver medal having gone through numerous emotions.

Tucker went a step further, taking the top spot with a gold medal and claiming the title of British champion.

He had his tense moments himself in his performances, including getting into trouble towards the end of his last routine, but being an experienced gymnast, he saved the routine and pulled out the gold medal performance.

It was a moment Tucker had waited and trained for since he was eight-years-old and his hard work and dedication paid off.

Meanwhile, head coach Patsy Shields also received a trophy for coaching a British champion and said: “Champions are not created overnight - it takes years of dedication, training, self-discipline and belief to get that far.