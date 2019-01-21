Popular Geoff Miller takes Queen’s Park cricket role

Popular former Derbyshire and England cricketer Geoff Miller is the new president of the Friends of Queen’s Park Cricket group in Chesterfield.

Educated at Chesterfield Grammar School, all-rounder Miller, 66, played for Derbyshire between 1973 and 1986, captaining the side for a while, and returned in 1990 after three years at Essex.

He played in 34 Tests and 25 one-day international for England and, in 2008, he became the first man to hold the position of national selector for the England team, overseeing three succesive Ashes victories before retiring in 2013.

He said: “Qyeen’s Park is an integral part of thw town and, being a Chesterfield man through and through, it is an honour to accept the presidency.

“The park has a splendid history, and may its future be just as successful.”