Logan van Beek will return to Derbyshire for 21 Vitality Blas

Logan van Beek impressed for Derbyshire back in 2019.

The 30-year-old featured in all formats for the club in 2019, claiming nine T20 wickets as he helped the Falcons reach Finals Day for the first time.

A Netherlands international, van Beek has played eight Twenty20 fixtures for the county, with best figures of 3-9 coming against England in the 2014 ICC Twenty20 World Cup.

He made his ODI debut in May of this year against Scotland, earning the call up after a successful period of white ball cricket, which saw him help Wellington Firebirds to the 2019 50-over Ford Trophy and the 2020 T20 Super Smash title, taking 3-28 in the final.

Head of Cricket, Dave Houghton, said: “Logan’s got a great attitude and he fit straight into the squad during what was a successful Vitality Blast run for Derbyshire in 2019.

“He’s continued to improve his game over the last two seasons and the silverware for his club in New Zealand, as well as earning a recall to the Netherlands side, is testament to his development.

“We were disappointed to lose Billy [Stanlake] to injury, but in Logan we’ve got a replacement who understands the club and our ambitions for the T20 tournament this summer.”