Fourth win in a row for Langley Mill United
Langley Mill registered their fourth win of the season on Saturday as they overcame hosts, and reigning champions, Denby.
It put the Millers fourth in the table thanks to some fine individual performances and an all-round team ethic that is standing up well to the rigours of cricket at the top level.
Reflecting on a fine win, club president Andrew Ball said: “I thought all the bowlers were excellent and supported well in the field on a very warm afternoon.
"We never let them get away – a run a ball in the last five overs is brilliant on a big ground like Denby. The run chase was timed to perfection, we never got hurried, kept it running and put the occasional boundary away. This is a great result and a classic 50 over performance.”
Denby decided to bat and Jack Scott made the early breakthrough with the wicket of Mitch Bradley, caught at first slip by Hanson. Scott Parkin was next, having Josh Richards caught by keeper James Heafield standing up to the stumps and making amends for spilling a catch the ball before.
That left Denby 30-2 as Samit Patel came on for Parkin and with brother Akhil replacing Scott at the other end there was no let up.
Liam Glenn steadied the ship with a well-crafted 48 but Samit Patel took the next two wickets, leaving Denby 99-4 after 35 overs. Akhil then removed Glenn and with Samit taking one more wicket the score was 102-6.
However, Denby captain Daniel Burgoyne, in the company of Fraser Kirk, steadily took the score to 175 before Kirk was out for 30 in the last over, a welcome wicket for Suman Shrestha with Burgoyne not out 53.
Thoughts of a good start for the Millers in reply were quickly blown away as Shrestha was out in the first over, bowled by James Parkin.
That brought Samit Patel to the crease and, with Kiegen Wing supporting, they took the score to 63 before Wing was out for 13.
Akhil Patel added 65 runs with his brother before he was out lbw for a fine 48 leaving Samit 75 not out and the score on 134. Samit was then out for 90 and Tom Brandrick soon joined him, but, skipper Hanson (12) and Matt Heafield (10) scored the required runs in 18 balls.