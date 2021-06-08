Eckington are too strong for Chesterfield in DPL basement battle

Tom Bullimore adds runs to the board for Eckington.

Chesterfield now sit second from bottom in the table, Eckington leap-frogging them with this 22-point haul.

Eckington skipper Joe Bullimore won the toss and opted to take first knock, opening the batting with his brother Tom.

Joe would fall early on, Ahmad Zazai having him caught by Adam Woodhouse, but Tom Bullimore and Josh Andrews steadied the ship until both fell with the score on 97 – Andrews (38) first off the bowling of Harry Wilmott then Bullimore out lbw to Tom Bacon for 45.

Chesterfield's Adam Woodhouse steams in.

Danny State (31) and Cameron Gordon, who came in at eight to hit a swift 37 not out, were then key to Eckington eventually closing on 204-9, Wilmott going on to claim 5 for 38 to be the pick of Chesterfield’s bowlers.

Chesterfield made a steady start in reply until Luke Westwell (8) was out with the score on 33, fellow opener Callum Hiron making 34 before he was third man out to leave Chesterfield 58-3.

Andrew Parkin-Coates (29) and Wilmott (27) added useful contributions but once the lower order started to fall, any hopes of a result faded and they were all out for 161 in the 42nd over.

Chris Bullimore took 4 for 41 for Eckington.

Chesterfield bowler Marcus Hayes.

Elsewhere, Marehay were beaten by 55 runs at home to Ockbrook & Borrowash who are the current leaders.

Batting first, Ockbrook’s top order were in good form with Mykylo Bird (42), Luke Harvey (63) and Josh Lacey (68) all scoring well.

Once they had departed, though, scoring slowed and they would eventually close out on 246-9 from their 50 overs, Rob Peat nabbing three of the wickets.

After losing Lewis Palmer early on in reply, Marehay’s Dan Birch took control and struck a fine 95 until he was bowled by Gareth Young to leave Marehay 146-3.

The hosts never really recovered from that point on and were bowled out for 191 in the 45th over, Lacey taking 4 for 40.

Second-placed Sandiacre Town had little trouble in disposing of hosts Swarkestone, taking victory by 131 runs.

But it didn’t come easy. Opting to bat first, Sandiacre struggled for much of the innings and at one point were 93-7 with only Scott McNeil (39) having made much impact.

However, the tail wagged in style, helped largely by Dan Wheeldon batting down at number eight as he hit 61, aided by Bill Anderson’s unbeaten 40. Wheeldon hit six sixes and three fours in his innings and Sandiacre closed on 200-9.

Swarkestone ultimately had no answer in reply and were bowled out for just 69 inside 26 overs.

Tom Hamilton hit 20 but that was the best they’d have to offer in a batting sense as Matt Newbold took four wickets, Wheeldon three and Jordison two to ensure Sandiacre would take the victory.