Chesterfield wrap up cricket season with a new club record

Convincing Chesterfield rounded off their 2018 season by overwhelming relegated Wirksworth and Middleton to end up seventh in the Derbyshire County League’s Premier Division.

After building a total of 259, Chesterfield dismissed the visitors for 74 for a winning margin of 185 runs that was the highest since the club entered the top flight.

There were half-centuries for both Matt Critchley and Alex Hibbert, while bowlers Harry Wilmott and Andrew Parkin-Coates both took two wickets in two balls.

Critchley (66, one six and ten fours) and Hibbert (51, nine fours) put on 76 for the third wicket after 23 (five fours) from opener Ben Slater.

In making his runs more steadily than usual, Critchley demonstrated his continued maturity and ethic, and also shared 66 for the fourth wicket with coach Parkin-Coates (42, five fours).

Joe Greenhalgh (3-64 in 9.3 overs) and Rory Overmeyer (3-67 in 15 overs) were the pick of the Wirksworth bowlers.

The visitors’ reply hit immediate trouble thanks to Parkin-Coates (3-18 in nine overs), and only Michael Jefferiss (22no) was able to handle the Chesterfield attack.

The home victory was sealed when Wilmott (4-13) took four wickets in only five overs to reward the improvements he has made in his first season at the club.