Billy Stanlake
Billy Stanlake’s time with Derbyshire has been cut short after the fast bowler was ruled out for the rest of the season with a back injury.
Scans following the LV= County Championship match away to Essex last week revealed a stress fracture and he will return to Australia to begin rehabilitation with Queensland’s medical staff.
Head of Cricket, Dave Houghton, said: “We’re hugely disappointed that we won’t get to see more of Billy this year. He’s been a model professional during his time with us and we wish him all the best in his recovery.
“Our search for a replacement has already begun and we are hopeful of bringing in another bowler in the not-too-distant future who can contribute in all formats this summer.”