Billy Stanlake celebrates taking the wicket of Alastair Cook. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Scans following the LV= County Championship match away to Essex last week revealed a stress fracture and he will return to Australia to begin rehabilitation with Queensland’s medical staff.

Head of Cricket, Dave Houghton, said: “We’re hugely disappointed that we won’t get to see more of Billy this year. He’s been a model professional during his time with us and we wish him all the best in his recovery.