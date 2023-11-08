All-rounder ​Whiteley makes a return to Derbyshire

Ross Whiteley in action for Hampshire. He has now returned to where he started his career. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Whiteley, a Cricket Derbyshire Academy graduate, returns to the Club having left in 2013.

The 35-year-old was a part of the side which won the 2012 LV= County Championship Division Two title, even hitting the winning runs at The Incora County Ground.

A two-time Vitality Blast winner, with Worcestershire (2018) and Hampshire (2022), and a two-time winner of The Men’s Hundred, Whiteley has scored 8,500 runs and claimed 62 wickets across all formats and will strengthen Derbyshire’s experienced core.

He becomes Derbyshire’s sixth signing of the winter, joining Mohammad Amir, Pat Brown, David Lloyd, Samit Patel and Aneurin Donald.

Head of cricket, Mickey Arthur, said: “Our winter recruitment has been all about bringing a winning mentality to Derbyshire, and Ross absolutely fits that criteria.

“He’s a player who is used to competing for trophies, he knows what it takes to compete in Division Two and to win white ball honours.

“Ross is the kind of player you want in those pressure moments, he’s capable of holding his nerve and changing the game, he will give us another bowling option and will bring us a lot in terms of fielding.

Whiteley added: “Derbyshire is where I started my career and I’m excited to have the opportunity to come back at this stage in my career, with everything Mickey is trying to achieve with the Club.

“Having played a part in the last trophy Derbyshire won, I know how much it means to the fans here, so hopefully with the experience I’ve gained over the years I can help play a part in pushing for more silverware over the next few years for this great club.

“Along with the exciting talent and experience we already have in this dressing room, the winter recruitment shows the ambitions Derbyshire have in taking this club forward and I’m very excited to be a part of that.