Creswell Black Diamond win 15-0, plus the rest of the Chesterfield Sunday League action
Killamarsh FC were the only winners in HKL ONE as the other two games were drawn, Their victory came at the expense of Rangers whom they beat 5-1.
Brampton Rovers and Doe Lea fought out a close encounter with Brampton Rovers with Craig King and Tom Poole’s goals earning them a point. Ollie Shelton scored for Clay Cross Town in their 1-1 draw with Clowne Wanderers.
In HKL TWO Hollingwood Athletic opened up a six point lead at the top on the back of 3-0 win at MSK Utd in which Reece Nuttall hit a brace, Luke Slater adding a third. Behind them in second place League newcomers Eyam who themselves recorded a solid 4-1 over Clay Cross Utd, Danny Hancock, Tom Ibberson, Shay Louis and Jack Tanfield with the winning goals.
Hasland Club only scored once (Liam Moor) but was enough to beat Brampton Victoria in stark contrast Dan Keenan ripped the Dronfield Wanderers defence apart sensationally scoring five times in his sides 7-1 win over Dronfield Wanderers, Stephan Brown and Cameron Dovison joining him on the score sheet.
Clowne Comets won well in HKL THREE, goals from Elliott Daffin, Owen Lester, Jacob Owen, Jack Smith and Jack Gretton’s earning them a 5-0 win over Killamarsh Juniors.
Jordan Dixon and Shane McAthur were on target in Staveley Towns 2-0 win at Creswell Barnett whilst two Aaron Walker goals for Tibshelf Community plus further goals from Conan Brooks and Steve Wright earned them a narrow 4-3 win at Shinnon. Green Utd won the other game in this division 2-1 at Gasoline.
In HKL FOUR three games produced a total of twenty-seven goals between them, the John Pye Chesterfield Town clash twelve. Malachi Mitchell-Bent hit a fine treble for Pye with Lewis Brown, Tom Shaw and Sam Davies also scoring whilst Laurence Mandel and Connor Whelan scored twice for Town.
Josh Bennett once. Badger beat Whitwell 6-4, Josh Bennett scoring a couple for Whitwell and Rose and Crown beat Spartans 5-0. An excellent hat trick from Dave Canning earned his Walkers Wanderers a 3-0 victory over Wingfield White Hart.
In HKL FIVE Bolsover Town beat Town F 5-4, Elm Tree beat Hasland Community 3-2 as Tupton drew 2-2 with Duke of Brampton.
The biggest winners of the day were HKL SIX side Creswell Black Diamond who trounced Town FC 15, (Fifteen) 0. Renishaw weren’t to shabby either thumping Hasland Community Reserves 8-0. Cameron Lee-Davison hit a brace for Crown and Anchor against Brimington Three Horseshoes with Richie Broomhead, Ben Griffiths and Luke Walters amongst the scorers.
Woodthorpe Inn edged out Tibshelf Community Reserves 4-3 as Dronfield Oak beat Courage Development 3-2.
There was one game in the Derbyshire Sunday Junior Cup and in it Spartans Reserves progressed by beating Grassmoor Sports Reserves 4-1 on penalties.
