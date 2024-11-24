Cracks appearing in Cromford TTC bid for title as Wonders show winning class

League leaders Cromford TTC found their game against Wonders a pressurised cauldron as they tried to resist a surging tide of excellent table tennis from Whitworth Wonders.

Whitworth fielded their strongest team of Geoff Gill, Mike. Bradbury and Bradley Vallance. Wonders racked up a 5-0 lead despite strong opposition that included David Molyneaux. The remaining games were quickly rattled through with Cromford making a comeback to give a final result of Whitworth Wonders 7 Cromford TTC 3. Game of the evening was played between Geoff Gill and David Molyneaux. Although losing the first game David Molyneaux fought back to win the next three games and record a notable victory against Matlocks singles champion. Player of the match was Mike Bradbury who won all three singles with his brilliant mix of defence and offence and gave no-one room to attack. At present no one in the division can match him for his technical ability and prowess in delivering faultless performances.

Tideswell Tornadoes entertained rising stars Heage Hotshots. Although bottom of the division at present Tornadoes always give a sustained effort with everyone chipping in towards the final result. Daniel Popa again starred for Tideswell but player of the match was Heages Callum Buxton with 3 singles wins and clinching the doubles with partner Martin Coe to give Hotshots the win. Final score was Tideswell 4 Heage Hotshots 6. This lifts Hotshots into seventh place in division one.

The Ecobats came into the match against Whitworth 1st with renewed confidence after securing their first points of the season with a hard fought draw against Marehay Mayhem the week before and the evening started well with Nathan Hallows beating Ian Dunsmore 3-0 in the first game. Whitworth levelled the match in game two with Andy Middleton overcoming a resistant Rob Blackburn of Ecobats in a close five set encounter.

John Davies ( Yakuza ) attempting to bamboozle Keith Bradshaw ( Rockets ) with spin

Game three saw Ecobats take the lead once again with Ant Gregory’s spin bamboozling Harry Hutchinson and Ecobats scenting possible match success. Close matches ensued and by game 8 Ecobats found themselves 5-3 ahead. Game nine was a match points decider with Ecobats Nathan Hallows facing veteran serial winner Andy Middleton. Nathan raced into a blistering 2-0 lead before a slow but determined recovery from Andy Middleton ensured a deciding fifth game. Was it nerves or determination that that brought Andy from the brink of defeat to win the deciding game 11-9 from behind ? Whatever it was Andy Middleton was a worthy player of the match. Ecobats then clinched the doubles with another close game to win their first league match in division 1.

Championship contenders Old King and the Coles played up and coming Wingerworth Explosives. The match was expected to be close between teams in 4th and 6th place respectively in division 1 of the Matlock Table Tennis league and so it proved to be. Matlock’s table tennis action reporter Choc Lomas was in Cromford to soak up the tense atmosphere and contribute to the result in his capacity as leading player.

Weather conditions outside were intemperate and with the heating turned off due to electrical problems all the players needed to get stuck in. Ben Harris bamboozled our action reporter Choc Lomas to give Wingerworth the lead. Paul Coles was up next against Andy Poole. The match was very close with Andy Poole dominating the opening game before Paul Coles started to pull clear and take the rubber. At the halfway stage Old King were leading 3-2 with the sixth game an important possible match decider. This match was Andy Poole vs Emma Coles. Emma started in fine form and looked invincible with her either wing attack. Andy clearly had not read the script and with both players giving everything Andy Poole ran out the winner by 3 games to 2. Absolutely cracking game. Ben Harris and and Andy Poole teamed up to annihilate Paul and Emma in 3 straight sets. Final score was Old King and the Coles 6 Wirksworth Explosives 4. Player of the match was Paul Coles.

The final match in week 6 was played at the Rowsley Amphitheater of dreams.

The match was a sellout with a packed venue expecting the highest calibre of table tennis. Reigning champions Rowsley Champions expected a tough game against newcomers Yakuza and so it proved to be. Yakuza showed their spirit and tenacity throughout the night winning the important close games when needed. Player of the match was John Davies of Yakuza showing why he has become the bookies favourite to be crowned player of the season. His play was absolutely sensational with both backhand and forehand attack strokes at times unplayable.

Dave Kelly of Yakuza bounced in with two wins and the Yakuza pair won the doubles to give a final score of Rockets 3 Yakuza 7. Best game of the night was defender Keith Bradshaw of Rockets and John Davies of Yakuza. The duration of the match was sensational from both players with John Davies winning a tight encounter. Absolute shame one player had to lose. This result lifts Yakuza to the top of division 1 but with some challenging games in the pipeline the division is very open with four teams separated by 3 points only.