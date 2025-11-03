Convincing win for Cromford in Matlock Table Tennis League

Yakuzas John Davies scrutinising team mate Russ Charlesworth for poise and balance when serving.

Cromford again made the headlines last week in the Matlock Table Tennis League with a convincing victory against Whitworth 1st.

Whitworth 1st are a useful side with serial winner Andy Middleton in their ranks and are usually a difficult side to beat.

Cromford had no such worries. With Player of the Match Dave Molyneaux (3), Mark Briddon (3), and Tony Gregory (2) they breezed through Whitworth for a final score of 9-1. As Tony Gregory reports, although the score was 9-1 there were several close matches. Best of the matches were Mark Briddon vs Andy Middleton in a five set thriller and Harry Hutchinsons win over Tony Gregory. Cromford seem to have the knack of winning against good sides and are now 4 points clear of second placed rivals Whitworth Wonders.

At the Rowsley Royal Arena visitors The Ecobats expected a tough game against serial champions Rockets. With legendary Neil Marples, fastest left hand looper Winston Spencer and the quickest forehand in Derbyshire executed by evergreen Phil Raistrick Rockets are resurgent and present a definite challenge to champions Cromford. Most games throughout the evening went at least to 4 games with Rockets winning eight and Ecobats 2. Player of the Match was Winston Spencer (3). Neil Marples (2) and Phil Raistrick completed the

8-2 victory but Ecobats player Ant Gregory, beat legendary Neil Marples in 4 games to achieve what few players manage to do. This victory moves Rowsley into third place in the table on par with Wonders.

At the Whitworth Theatre of Dreams Whitworth Wonders entertained Old King and the Coles with the returning Geoff Gill following a four week absence. This didn’t deter Old Kings. In the first game of the night Emma Coles took Geoff Gill to four games before losing. Choc Lomas of Old Kings, beat a difficult opponent in Andy Sykes in five sets winning the fifth set 11-9. Player of the Match Mike Bradbury (3) again proved unfathomable to play against and led wonders to an 7-3 win. Old Kings salvaged a point due to a dramatic win by veteran Mick Stone over Geoff Gill. This puts Wonders into second place in the table.

At the Wingerworth Elite Stadium, Explosives entertained newcomers Crich St Mary’s. Explosives have improving youngsters in their squad and they are determined to make a mark in the Matlock League. Player of the Match Andrew Poole (3) showed his usual no nonsense self throughout the night and was ably supported by Ben Harris (2) and youngster James Cantrell (2). Ian Jones (2) starred for Crich and was unlucky to lose in five extremely close games to Andrew Poole. Final result: Explosives 8 Crich 2.

The final game of the week was Tideswell Tigers against battlers The Miracle Workers at the Whitworth Theatre of Dreams. Adam Jolly was basically unplayable and was rightly named Player of the Match. Miles Offord (1) and Millie Ashurst (1) supported well and did enough to take 3 points with a final result of Miracle Workers 6 Tideswell 4. Gordon Rigg (1), Stephen Potter (2) and Stuart Bradstock replied for Tideswell.

Two new teams in division two came head to head at the Maltings in Wirksworth and both ready to throw down the gauntlet. Young team Wingerworth were fielding Ricky, 16 year old Jess and 12 year old Jack. The young team showed some casual set drills and from the off it was plain to see dedicated coaching from Wingerworths MickBunting. Their opponents George’s Dragons were bringing lots of experience to the table. Youth vs experience. Dragons fire power was in evidence and both teams took up the gauntlet. Both teams blazed forward but the roaring fire of the Dragons was extinguished by an impressive 8-2 win for Wingerworth Wanderers. The dragons were gallant losers giving encouragement and praise to the young team.