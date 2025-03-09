Comrades take black ball thriller at Edgefold No2 in Matlock Snooker League

ADE SMITH (Crich Comrades)

Crich Comrades emerged victorious from the tightest battle of the week's T & M Motors Snooker League programme as they triumphed on the final black in their fixture at Edgefold No2.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Dakin took the opener for the hosts with a 79-34 salvo before Jack Long equalised with a similarly impressive 74-32 success.Ade Smith took the last three balls for a 59-47 win in frame three but Scott Brooks equalised with his own black ball success in the penultimate contest of the evening.And after a stirring battle, the Tramwaymen edged it in the concluding doubles leg with Long and Smith coming through with a 55-51 verdict.

Bolehill Institute also battled through to take a tough encounter at Alfreton No2 by the minimum margin.Steve Donner (25 break) took the opener on the pink and Ben Monk (50 break) soon made it two but a re-spotted black ball success for Simon Zoppi kept the visitors in the hunt and Ian Birks took his singles and doubles legs (partnering Ricki Slack) to complete the turnaround.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was better fortune the following day for Alfreton, who caught up with their outstanding fixture at Clay Cross Brotherhood and secured a 4-1 victory.Ben Monk (32 break) was again flowing nicely in the balls and with Carlos Zaragoza taking the second frame on the black, victory was then assured by Jack Lowe's 72-23 scoreline in frame three.Tony Blant was on target for the hosts with a black ball win before Lowe and Aflie Richardson put the icing on the cake in the doubles.

Edgefold No1 maintained their unbeaten league run with a 4-1 defeat of Belper Royal British Legion on Strutt Street.Richard Ferguson had runs of 26, 24 and 22 in his singles and doubles legs while Steve Bullock was on target for the hosts with his eleventh win in twelve outings.

The other fixture saw Tansley Potters edge out Edgefold No3 3-2.Fin Harvey put the youngsters in front but wins for Joe and Steve Hawkins and Lee Hodgkinson made the game safe for the Potters before the hosts took the doubles leg to reduce the arrears.

Just one match in the Elliott Carpets Billiards League but it produced the performance of the season from in-form Keith Gregory of Mayfield Institute as he amassed the seasons highest total of 275 points, reeling off breaks of 46, 31, 31 and 30 en route to a 17-13 success for his team at Bolehill Institute.