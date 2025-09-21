Comrades complete comeback in Bolehill Opener

ADE SMITH (Crich) ... captains role in doubles

THE 2025/26 T & M Motors Snooker League season got underway earlier than usual due to an increased fixture list featuring a fantastic roster of a dozen teams, the most for around fifteen years.

Crich Comrades travelled to Bolehill Institute No1 and staged the most thrilling comeback of the round, though it was the home side's Ian Doe who struck first taking blue, pink and black to edge the opener by a single point. Colin Marchington (25 break) soon made it 2-0 as he was in fine form to take an 86-23 verdict.

However, never say die performances from debutant Paul Hubbard and Jack Long saved the day for the Tramwaymen as both were at the point of no return with their opponents each needing only one ball out of the last four to make the game safe for the hosts.

Step forward Hubbard with a great clearance of 22, matching Simon Zoppi's earlier contribution of the same total, and then Long too, who took brown to pink to force a black ball decider. This went on for around four or five shots each with some astute safety before the home player went in off into a baulk pocket for 2-2.

Ade Smith and Phil Leverton completed the turnaround in the concluding doubles leg, with Smith laying a snooker behind the blue which was missed twice under the new ruling leaving snookers required before Leverton then mopped up to make sure.

The Clay Cross Brotherhood-sponsored Player of the Week title goes to Cole Smith who displayed some fine potting as he took singles and doubles leg wins in Alfreton No2's 3-2 win at the sponsors No1 team.

John Barlow had put the home side ahead but a black-ball win for Jack Lowe in frame three despite Graham Jones' earlier run of 27 seemed the turning point even though Duncan Waring soon levelled.

The reverse fixture was played out between Alfreton No1 and Clay Cross No2, who were making their debut in the league but fell 4-1 to the hosts with Lee Shaw and Mark Bower getting on the board in the doubles leg after the victors' Des Smith had top scored with 82 in the opening frame.

Also back in the league were Bolehill No2 with some different personnel but they too went down 4-1, this time at Belper RBL although many of the frames were closely fought.

Justin Weller and Wayne Shooter secured both singles and doubles legs for the Legionnaires. Paul Young took a black ball decider for a debut win against last season's player of the season Steve Bullock.

The all Edgefold clash saw last years champs the No1 team only just scramble home 3-2 over their No3 outfit.

Richard Ferguson notched breaks of 39 and 20 to equalise and then teamed up with Steve Burton to take the decider after Sam Kniveton and Fin Harvey had put the underdogs into the lead.

The remaining contest saw Tansley Potters defeat Edgefold No2 3-2 with Steve Hawkins and Joe Neville taking each of their singles and pairs legs after Josh Dakin and Scott Brooks (each 22 breaks) had nudged the visitors into a 2-1 lead.