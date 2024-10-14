Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following last week's six red openers, another season of hopes and dreams got underway for proper as the T & M Motors Snooker League swung into action with a mix of experienced stalwarts and bright new talents entering the fray.

Some exciting matches were witnessed and none more-so than on School Lane where Crich Comrades continued last weeks' trend of turnarounds themselves against Alfreton Palmer Morewood No2 after being on the wrong end of one last week.A thrilling opener saw Ben Monk (27 break) steal the frame from behind 79-71 and it was soon 2-0 to the visitors as Carlos Zaragoza edged another tight encounter 49-41.Phil Leverton took the next on the black however to keep his side in the hunt and when Nick Berry triumphed in the fourth frame 61-44 it was all down to the deciding doubles leg.Needing no second invitation, up stepped Paul Trevett and league debutant Martyn Dranfield to seal a memorable 3-2 win for the Tramwaymen with a 60-24 verdict.

Tansley Potters were off to a flyer with a 4-1 success at Belper RBL. Joe Neville took the opener on the black 72-70 and although Paul Jarrett equalised, there was no further joy for the Legionnaires with Steve and Joe Hawkins taking the next two frames respectively and the visitors also securing the doubles leg.

The all-Edgefold clash saw the No2 team defeat the No3 team 4-1. Martin Barwick top scored for the victors whilst Josh Dakin and Trevor Wright also impressed before Fin Harvey and Reece Johnstone registered for the vanquished in the doubles.

PHIL LEVERTON started the Crich comeback

Edgefold No1 secured a hard-fought 3-2 success at Alfreton Palmer Morewood No1 where three games went down to the last black.Richard Ferguson marked his comeback with a 67-61 win to open proceedings and Steve Burton then edged the next by a single point 60-59.Phil Longden pulled one back and teamed up with Cole Smith to take the doubles leg on the black but Tommy Smith had sealed the deal for the visitors in-between.

Clay Cross Brotherhood were also fast out of the blocks with Duncan Waring and Graham Jones each notching runs of 29 en-route to singles successes while Bolehill's Colin Marchington, having reached a break of 35, was unlucky not to get more as he potted the next blue only to see the cue ball disappear in-off.Tony Blant's 44-43 win on the black in the fourth frame made sure of an eventual 3-2 victory.