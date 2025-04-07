Comets and Gasoline through to Chatsworth Cup final

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Four teams took to the field in the semi-finals of the Chatsworth Cup on Sunday.

Clowne Comets moved one step closer to a potential league and cup double by easing past FC Duke 7-2 with Elliott Daffin scoring twice. Ryan Daffin, Rhys Cunnington, Louie Hodkin, Jack Smith and Jack Gretton took a goal apiece.

Gasoline join them in the final as they beat Killamarsh Juniors 4-2 on penalties as the game ended all-square at 3-3, Adam Barratt, Jordan Spence and Connor Yates scoring for Gasoline in regular time, Lewis Spencer, Callum Wood and Brandon Turner for Juniors.

Doe Lea are also in search of a league and cup double following a 7-2 win over Dronfield Wanderers in the quarter final of the Alma Cup, Craig King and Josh Parfitt both scoring twice, Will Whitehead and Perry Richards once.

Joining them in the semis are Killamarsh who beat Brampton Victoria 5-0, Reece Cutts, David Sills, Callum Wood and sub Chris Savage twice with the goals. Eyam also progressed by winning 3-0 at Brampton Rovers, Oliver James twice and Tom Ibbeson once with the goals.

The final team to reach the semifinals are Pilsley Community who beat Butchers Arms 3-2, Lewis Macaskill with two Pilsley goals, Jack Gibb one.

Dronfield Oak moved through to the semi finals of the Hutson Cup with ac6-2 win over Woodthorpe Inn.

In the league in HKL THREE Staveley Town beat Creswell Black Diamond 6-3, Noah Glover and Danny Stevenson scoring twice, Jack Mellor and Dean Webster-Smith with the goals as Shinnon and Green Utd drew 3-3.

Walkers Wanderers are three points clear at the top of HKL FOUR despite being held to a 1-1 draw by Tupton Tap, Mark Kelly for for Walkers, Josh Cameron for Tap. John Pye are second after goals from sub Callum Humphries who scored twice, Josh O’Connor-Farey, Chris Cole and Kian Barlow earned them a 5-2 win at Spartans. Badger’s Connor Pertrillo scored twice, Oliver Newton once as they beat Steelmelters 3-0. Meanwhile Chesterfield Town drew 2-2 with Whitwell.

Trent Jules scored four goals for Courage in their previous game and hit a superb double hat trick on Sunday against Town to take his tally to twenty-six for the season, Jack Roddis, Josh Dunwell and Adam Guirdham added further goals as the HKL FIVE side won 9-0 to stay three points clear at the top.

In HKL SIX Despite dropping two points at Creswell Black Diamond in a 2-2 draw Renishaw are six points clear at the top. Lucas Owen, Lewis Redman and Tom Stevens scored as Crown and Anchor won 3-1 at Hasland Community Reserves whilst All Inn beat Tibshelf Community Reserves 2-1.