Colossal performance from the Dronfield Ladies

Based out of Holmesfield and looping 20 miles around the Cordwell Valley, some 51 runners managed to complete the course whilst a further 6 runners headed out for a second loop in an effort to crack the 40 mile route. With kind running weather the times were faster than last year's inaugural event and despite the tough nature of the route, progress was swift with the winner Joe Busby from Leeds finishing just inside 2 hours 47 minutes. Hunting him all race was Dronfield Running Club's Emma Watts. The two had been trading places during the early stages and Emma finished just 4 minutes behind in second place. Arriving together in 3 hours 15 mins were team mates Colette Gains and Sue Atkinson. Their arrival marked a clean sweep of the podium for Dronfield Running Club. First local male was Martin Brown of Wingerworth Wobblers. He had a far from wobbly run to finish in a solid 8th place. All 20 mile runners were finished within six hours and by 6.51 we had the first finisher in the 40 mile race - Lukasz Chudy from North Derbyshire Running Club. He had a storming first loop but suffered cramps in loop 2. Nevertheless he finished 2.5 hours ahead of his rivals. First lady home was Julie Derry from Cannock who finished in 9.42.