Clay Cross score a quick double over Belper RBL

ROUND FIVE of the T & M Motors Snooker League saw Clay Cross Brotherhood take a 3-2 win at Belper Royal British Legion to defeat their opponents for the second time in as many weeks following their prior six red success in the group stages.

A thrilling black-ball decider in the opener saw hitherto undefeated Duncan Waring take a 55-54 verdict for the visitors before a more comfortable victory for stand-in Chris Parker by 68-24 made it 2-0.Steve Bullock pulled one back with his own wide margin success of 56-7 but Graham Jones, aided by a run of 20, put the game beyond the hosts' reach as he took the fourth 68-56.Bullock teamed up with Mark Newby in the doubles leg to reduce the arrears to the minimum margin.

The all Alfreton clash saw the No1 Palmer Morewood team triumph 4-1 over their higher placed No2 rivals.Des Smith and Andrew Haggarty were in fine form to take the opening couple of framers and though Jack Lowe (30 break) pulled one back, John Smith sealed the deal in the next before teaming up with nephew Cole Smith to put the icing on the cake in the doubles.

Edgefold No1, last season's winners but with a couple of different personnel this time around, are a couple of points ahead of the pack after a 4-1 defeat of Edgefold No3.Richard Ferguson (36 break) and Steve Burton both recorded scores in the eighties before eventually Kieran Worsley (21 break) and Richie Hawkes got one on the board for the vanquished via the doubles leg.

Edgefold No2 defeated Tansley Potters 3-2 in the other game. Josh Dakin (30 break) was in sharp-shooting form as he ran up an 88-45 scoreline to put the game out of reach of the visitors after earlier wins for Scott Brooks and Trevor Wright. Steve Hawkins won both frames he contested to reduce the arrears thereafter.

With Bolehill's match falling to snow, they had to wait for the three-ball action later in the week and scored a 15-9 home win over Tansley Potters which saw breaks of 45 and 37 from Ricki Slack to lift them to the top of theElliott Carpets Billiards League, albeit having played an extra game at this stage.

Mayfield Institute edged a tight encounter at Whitworth Institute 9-8 despite a run of 36 from the evergreen Jim McCann.