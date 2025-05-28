Clay Cross boxer ready for in midlands title challenge

Scott Calow and boxer Jack Dillingham

Clay Cross featherweight Jack Dillingham travels to Wolverhampton on June 14th to fight local lad Ryan Griffiths as they compete for British Boxing’s Midlands Area divisional title with the Derbyshire boxer having only entered the paid ranks in the autumn of 2023.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘This will be just my seventh professional fight,’ said Dillingham, ‘and I’m delighted to get an area title shot as I step up to my first ten round bout. Ryan’s held this title for fifteen months and I’m the first challenger. On his home turf. He’s a good boxer obviously or he wouldn’t be the title holder. However, the belt is coming back to Derbyshire with me.’

‘I’m grateful to my coach and manager Scott Calow for arranging this opportunity relatively early in my career. I’m young. I turn 23 later in the year. I’m undefeated. I’ve had two four round fights and three six rounders. My last contest in Nottingham in March was my first eight rounder and I won every round. Two of my fights have ended in early stoppage. I love the longer fights giving me chance to show everyone what I can do. How I wear the opponent down as I search out his weaknesses and exploit them. The longer a fight is the more it’s a test of skill. It becomes increasingly important not to waste energy and especially avoid getting hit. I hope eventually to fight for a British title over twelve rounds which is the ultimate test of any boxer’s ability and courage.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I’m grateful to all my supporters. People often see me running around Clay Cross and Chesterfield. ‘Roadwork’ is what we call it. I’ll wave or sometimes send them a text afterwards. What distinguishes boxing from brawling is that it’s technical and tactical with the winner landing the cleaner shots at the target area of body and head. However, supporters enjoy seeing their man fight at close range and I’m more than happy to oblige. The atmosphere in Nottingham was fantastic. It’s going to be entertaining, exhilarating, explosive even in Wolverhampton.’

Clay Cross boxer Jack Dillingham in fight action

Manager Calow is highly impressed with Jack. "He's developed into a quality professional boxer with a good IQ for the sport but who’s also exciting to watch and popular in his home area. He’s more than ready for this title fight which will hopefully lead eventually to him securing a national title."