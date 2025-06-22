Clay Cross boxer Dillingham denied title belt after a points draw

Dillingham and Griffiths both scored 95 points to get a draw

Clay Cross boxer Jack Dillingham travelled to Wolverhampton to challenge Ryan Griffiths for the Midlands featherweight title and delivered a relentless, career-defining performance according to his manager Scott Calow.

‘Jack came agonisingly close to dethroning Ryan Griffiths,’ said Calow. ‘Jack started at a blistering pace, landing sharp jabs and heavy body shots that had Griffiths under pressure early on. His intensity never dipped and even when he was bleeding from a damaged nose in the later rounds, he refused to relent. Jack’s determination and ferocity lit up Aldersley Stadium, and many in the crowd felt he had done enough to seize the title.’

The referee scored the bout as a 95-95 draw, meaning each boxer won five of the ten rounds and Griffiths retained his belt. We’re proud of local lad Jack. This fight was a brutal war, and Dillingham proved he belongs at championship level and his reputation has grown significantly.’

Dillingham himself was pleased with his performance. ‘I felt good in the ring in what was my longest bout to date. I was a bit tired afterwards because I’d gone at it at quite a pace and was proud of my stamina. I was buoyed up by all the support from people prepared to make the 120-mile round trip and they’ll have seen what I’m about.’

There are no plans for a rematch. ‘There’s other belts,’ said Dillingham. ‘I’m still a nipper in this boxing game. We’ll see where the sport takes me and as I keep saying I trust Scott to make the right decisions for me to develop my career.’

Dillingham is grateful to sponsors including Proper Pubs, JF Groundworks, Slaters Snug, Tan35, Kes Bathrooms, The New Inn Clay Cross and Clay Cross Pro Fitness ABC. Future sponsors can contact him via Facebook Messenger at Jack Dillingham or jackdillingham on Instagram or by email to [email protected].