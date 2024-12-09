Classy Cromford edge out Yakuza in Matlock Table Tennis League

Members of the Matlock Table Tennis fraternity at their Christmas social

A packed venue at the Whitworth Theatre of Dreams was treated to a cracking game between new look Cromford TTC and division newcomers Yakuza.

With their smooth working squad rotation system in place, Cromford were able to field a team expected to win the league. However, gutsy Yakuza nearly spoiled the party with excellent unexpected wins by John Davies and Dave Kelly to give Cromford a shock that needed the doubles to decide the final outcome.

In the end Cromfords David Molyneaux and Matt Blake were consistently strong in all their matches and won two singles each. Mark Briddon of Cromford waded in with one win to put the match on a knife edge at 5-4 with the doubles to play for. Cromford won the doubles to shoot to the top of the table. Player of the match was Cromford's Matt Blake.

The Ecobats travelled to Wingworth this week to take on the Detonators. Even though the end result was a white washing 10-0 for the Detonators, The challengers put up a good fight overall, with Ant Gregory taking Vlod to a decider, Rob Blackburn having quite a battle with Tim Elkington narrowly losing the second game 15-13 and taking the 3rd before losing 3-1 and Adam Bush showing his potential by taking games off Vlod Tarnowski and Tim. Maybe not quite a highlight, but impressive that despite Mick losing his vision with the early signs of a migraine he still managed to win 3-1 against Ant Gregory and was indeed the man of the match.

Improving Old King and the Coles entertained Marehay Mayhem. Adam Jolly again played impressively to win his three singles for Mayhem to give them a chance of a share of the points. Old King and the Coles had different ideas though and David Lamas (2), Paul Coles (2) and Luke Sayles (1) did enough to lead 5-4 before winning the doubles 6-4. This win lifts Old King and the Coles into second place in the division behind Cromford by a single point. They are looking a very good bet for a top finish at the end of the season.

Whitworth Wonders played upcoming Heage Hotshots at Whitworth and despite having a strong squad on show found Heage a little hot at times. Best player for Hotshots was young Callum Buxton. His either wing attack gave him an important edge against both Mike Bradbury and Lewis Gay of Wonders and he only just lost to experienced serial winner Geoff Gill. Final score was Whitworth Wonders 7 Heage Hotshots 3. Game of the night was Callum beating Mike Bradbury in a five set marathon. Player of the match was Geoff Gill.