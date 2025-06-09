Chesterfield's women cricketers are on the march

The Chesterfield group with The Blaze stars Michaela Kirk and Amy Wheeler at Queen's Park

Chesterfield Cricket Club's newly-formed women's and girls' squad are getting into full swing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have played in their first softball tournament and had a special coaching session at Queen's Park with two members of top women's side The Blaze.

The group have been together for five weeks and already have 20 members with ages ranging from eight to adults.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jess Freeman is the captain and she said: "I've played, hardball and softball, for the last three years for Eckington.

"Matt Taylor is my other half. He returned to play for Chesterfield last season so for the last year and a half I've been involved with the Club and thoroughly enjoyed it."

She added that last winter Chesterfield chairman Nigel Mallender told her the Club wanted to get a women's team going and asked her to lead it.

Taylor is the head coach and he began by teaching fielding skills such as how to stop and catch the ball before moving on to batting and bowling sessions. All the work has been with a soft ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ashover festival, one of a series co-ordinated by the Derbyshire Cricket Foundation, was their first taste of competition.

Freeman said: "We had one win in four games but we didn't lose the others by many runs."

Three days later Amy Wheeler and Michaela Kirk, two members of Trent Bridge-based The Blaze helped at a Queen's Park training session.

Freeman said: "They gave us lots of advice and instilled a lot of positivity into the girls. It was a fantastic experience."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group are now looking to attract more would-be players to their Wednesday evening training sessions.

Anyone interested should send an email to [email protected]

Mallender said: "You do not have to be an experienced cricketer or even to have played the game before. If you just want to have some fun, make new friends or have some exercise, you are very welcome."

The squad have entered three more softball tournaments this season, all on Sundays. They are at Darley Dale on July 13, Queen's Park on July 27 and Pilsley on August 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Club plan to enter dedicated women and girls teams in a softball league next season and girls are also welcome to join the existing junior section which features teams from five-year-olds upwards.

Queen's Park staged a match in the inaugural women's World Cup in 1973 and the Club have recently stepped up their involvement in the women's game.

Mallender said: "We were instrumental in bringing The Blaze and top professional domestic women's cricket to Chesterfield three seasons ago along with World Cup warm-up matches in 2017.

"The Blaze and the Derbyshire women's side both have games during this year's BRM Chesterfield Cricket Festival which runs from June 28 to July 6.

"That is part of our commitment to women's cricket alongside establishing our own permanent women's and girls’ teams, which is a real focus for Chesterfield Cricket Club."