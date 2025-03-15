Chesterfield's Millie Bright wins Subway League Cup title as Chelsea beat Man City

Manchester City's Kerstin Casparij (left) and Chelsea's Sandy Baltimore battle for the ball during the Subway League Cup Final, at Pride Park Stadium.

Millie Bright is celebrating a first trophy of the season after Chelsea's dramatic 2-1 victory over Manchester City at Pride Park.

A first-half strike from Mayra Ramirez and a late own goal from Yui Hasegawa secured the win for Emma Hayes’ side, denying City a first trophy under interim manager Nick Cushing.

“The only thing that matters in the final is coming out on top and coming away with the trophy," said Bright.

“The last three finals have haunted me and bugged me in the back of my head so it’s nice that we got the win.

Chelsea's Mayra Ramirez (left) celebrates scoring her first goal of the game with teammate Sjoeke Nusken during the Subway League Cup Final at Pride Park.

“We set a high standard in training and want to see it in games. We put bodies on the line and took our chances when they came.

“It is super important to enjoy this moment. Hopefully it is the first of more trophies this season.”

The build-up to the final had been dominated by City’s managerial change, with Gareth Taylor dismissed earlier in the week. Chelsea, meanwhile, arrived at Wembley unbeaten in the Women’s Super League and eager to reclaim silverware after last season’s defeat in the final against Arsenal.

The game started at a high tempo, and it took just seven minutes for Chelsea to take the lead. Lauren James played a long ball down the centre, finding Ramirez inside the box. Her initial shot was deflected off Leila Ouahabi, but the ball fell kindly back to her feet, allowing her to tap home from close range. A brief VAR check confirmed the goal.

Chelsea Captain Millie Bright (middle) lifts the League Cup at Pride Park.

City responded by pressing high and creating several chances. Ouahabi came close with a free kick in the 13th minute, sending the ball just over the crossbar. Minutes later, Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw had an effort blocked before another strike from Ouahabi narrowly missed the near post. Despite their attacking intent, City struggled to break down Chelsea’s well-organised defence, with Millie Bright leading by example at the back.

As the first half drew to a close, City’s pressure intensified. In the 40th minute, Fujino delivered a dangerous cross to the back post, where Shaw attempted to control but headed over. Just before the break, Miedema picked up a yellow card for a challenge on Johanna Rytting Kaneryd. The sides went into half-time with Chelsea maintaining their 1-0 lead.

City continued to push forward after the restart, but frustration grew as they struggled to find a way through Chelsea’s defensive wall. Yellow cards for Lucy Bronze and Shaw reflected the growing intensity of the contest.

However, persistence paid off in the 64th minute. A loose clearance from a corner fell to Fujino on the edge of the box, and she unleashed a powerful shot past Hampton to bring City level. The equaliser injected fresh energy into the game, with both teams pushing for a winner.

Chelsea, though, had the final say. In the 77th minute, Ramirez swung a cross into the box, and in a cruel twist for City, Hasegawa inadvertently turned the ball into her own net at the back post.

City pressed in the dying minutes, but Chelsea held firm. Sjoeke Nüsken had a chance to put the result beyond doubt, but her shot flew just wide of the near post.

The final whistle blew to confirm Chelsea as Subway League Cup champions, with 14,187 fans in attendance witnessing another hard-fought battle between two of England’s top sides.

Chelsea’s triumph adds another trophy to their growing collection under Emma Hayes, while City will now turn their focus to finishing the season strongly under Cushing’s temporary leadership.