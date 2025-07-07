Chesterfield's Festival of Cricket proves an all-round success

Four of the Chesterfield Cricket Club band of volunteers, left to right: Laura Slater, Steve Franks, Paul Bennett and Linda Slater

Sunshine, spectacular action and a glorious setting proved a winning combination for the BRM Chesterfield Festival of Cricket

A sell-out crowd of 5,000 helped Queen's Park to rock as they lapped up one of the most destructive innings in the 131-year history of cricket on the famous ground.

Nye Donald's 85 off 30 balls fired Derbyshire to an eighth successive T20 victory over Yorkshire in the Park and put a fitting seal on a highly-succesful seven days of top-class sport.

Months of co-operation, hard work and planning involving Chesterfield and Derbyshire Cricket Clubs and Chesterfield Borough Council allow the Festival to go ahead.

When the weather plays its part, as it did this time, the spectacle is stunning and beats virtually anything English cricket can offer.

The four-day Championship match, in which Derbyshire suffered a 261-run defeat against Lancashire, provided a telling example.

It was one of a round of games across the country, most of which were dominated by batsmen and ended in dull draws.

But the Queen's Park match provided a compelling and balanced contest between bat and ball and produced 1,286 runs and 36 wickets.

The pitch was officially marked as good, testament to the work of the groundstaff who have had to prepare the square in unusually dry conditions.

There were crowds of about 2,500 on the first two days and they were not just supporters of the two teams.

There were also groups of Leicestershire members, even though their Club had a home game at the same time. They were drawn by the unique beauty and atmosphere of the ground.

Top-class sport is big business nowadays but one notable feature of the Festival is the contribution of the band of dedicated volunteers from Chesterfield Cricket Club.

They work for up to 12 hours at a time in the Pavilion kitchen, on the tea bar, helping with car-parking and a variety of other roles.

Many of them take part of their annual leave to help and, without them, the Festival would not happen.

Their sole rewards are the smiles on the faces of the spectators - and the realisation that many of those smiling, young and old, come back year after year.

Some of the Yorkshire fans may have trekked home feeling a little deflated after their latest drubbing.

But the vast majority will have marched over the bridge into the town centre with songs in their hearts and a feeling of "let's have some more of that."