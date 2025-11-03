Chesterfield Women leave it late against Anstey Nomads

Chesterfield celebrate Amy Nowell's 99th-minute winner against Anstey Nomads

Amy Nowell's 99th-minute volley secured a dramatic 2-1 win for Chesterfield against Anstey Nomads on Sunday afternoon.

Despite dominating large parts of the game, the Spireites looked to be settling for a solitary point after Paris Mallon had cancelled out Laura Porritt's opener.

But Nowell's last-gasp volley made it four successive league wins for Pete Jarvis' side, who go three points clear at the top of the table.

After Chesterfield won the reverse fixture 11-0 back in September, Anstey Nomads started the game with a point to prove.

It was almost the perfect start for the hosts when Paige Johnson misjudged a ball into the area, but the keeper had Nowell to thank, as she cleared off the line.

Midway through the half, Johnson was again called into action, and this time she responded with not one, but two top-drawer saves.

The first was a point-blank stop, and then a full-stretch fingertip to deny the goal-bound strike.

Chesterfield ended the half as the better side when Millie Standen saw her free-kick skid just past the post. Then Evie Carter's volleyed effort flew just wide.

After the break, it was all one-way traffic.

Substitute Sophie Marshall found space in the area, but her effort crashed into the side netting. Standen again had a sight of goal with a long-range effort, which the keeper was equal to.

Then, with 58 minutes played, the Spireites took a deserved lead. Elin Morin powered down the right wing and fizzed a wicked ball across the box, which Porritt was able to fire home emphatically.

Following the goal, there were lengthy stoppages in play due to several injuries, seemingly killing Chesterfield's momentum.

When play finally resumed, and with one of their first forays forward into the half, the hosts levelled things up in the 69th minute.

Mallon struck from outside the area, and the bounce evaded the gloves of Johnson to make it all-square.

The Spireites continued to push with Jess Waplington and Marshall both having sights of goal, but the Nomads' rearguard looked set to hold out for a point.

Until deep into injury time, Nowell found herself unmarked at the back post and side-footed a volley past Danielle Westgate, securing a deserved win for her side.

Next up for Chesterfield is the second round of the League Cup, where they will welcome Stanground Cardea Sports to Debdale on November 9.