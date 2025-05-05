Chesterfield topple champions with impressive all-round show

Chesterfield Sunday captain Corey Green acknowledges the applause for his 75 against Waverley Sunrisers

Chesterfield produced a sparkling all-round performance to land a crushing victory over Derbyshire County League champions Alvaston & Boulton at Queen's Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The newly-promoted hosts excelled in the field and with the bat to win the Premier Division game by seven wickets with six overs to spare.

Ben Slater led the way with a match-clinching 127 not out on his first appearance of the season for his home-town club and he was supported by several other outstanding contributions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The champions were put in to bat and Mitch Wagstaff stroked three boundaries through the off-side in the first over.

But, from then on, Chesterfield were on top. Skipper Harry Wilmott set the example by flying through the air at short extra cover to take a one-handed overhead catch to dismiss Wagstaff.

That was off Reece Johnson, who delivered an excellent eight-over spell of left-arm pace bowling from the Lake End.

Chris McIlroy (90) and Garry Park (55) added 109 for the third wicket but Chesterfield kept the scoring rate in check and the stand was broken when Tom Wanford took a superb catch, running back from mid-wicket, as Park sent up a skier against Slater's off-spin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

None of the later Alvaston batters were able to make a significant impact against the spin of Wilmott (2-39) and Kemira Wijenayake (3-36) and they closed their 50 overs on 241-8.

It was a decent total but, on a good batting wicket and fast outfield, probably about 25 below par. The left-handed Slater and Luke Westwell made a smashing start to the run chase with a partnership of 63 in 10 overs.

By the time Westwell was bowled for 18, Slater had given notice of his intent by hammering three huge leg-side sixes. Chesterfield suffered a potentially costly blow when Wijenayake was run out following a mix-up but Ben Kingham gave Slater tremendous support in a decisive stand of 108.

Kingham played himself in well before unfurling fluent stroke-play and, when he was caught behind for 48, only 36 more were needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilmott joined Slater for the final stages, the duo adding a fitting gloss with a volley of strokes all round the ground. Slater walked off to a standing ovation, having hit five sixes and 14 fours off the 117 balls he faced.

This was his fifth century in his last 10 League matches for Chesterfield. It was also his 20th hundred for the Club and his highest score in the Premier Division.

The seconds lost by 30 runs at Belper Amateurs in Division Three North. The home side posted 213-8 off 45 overs and, despite 35 from Matt Grant, Chesterfield were dismissed for 183.

The third team beat South Wingfield fourths by seven wickets in Division Nine North after bowling out the hosts for 86, Ewan Westwell taking 4-30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield's Sunday side beat Waverley Sunrisers by 28 runs in the Mansfield & District League at Queen's Park.

Captain Corey Green's 75 steered Chesterfield to 183-7 off 40 overs in the Section One North game before Wijenayake claimed 7-53 as the visitors were all out for 155.

On Saturday Chesterfield are away against Rolleston-on-Dove and the third team go to Clowne Town fourths. On Sunday the Mansfield League team travel to Sheffield Transport.

There is no game at Queen's Park this weekend, the seconds' fixture against Ashover Barbarians having been put back to Sunday, August 3.