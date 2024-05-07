Chesterfield Sunday League: Rangers, MSK and Creswell Barnett win titles

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last season they finished third from bottom, however this time around they have been at the top end of the table for most of the campaign as Ricky Machin scored in this final victory for the 22nd time along with substitute Nathan Melbourne.

Joining Rangers on the honours board are MSK whose 5-0 win at Tibshelf Community in HKL THREE clinched the title.

MSK’s excellent first season in the league has seen them lift the title with a game to spare. Sam Mohammed scored twice at Tibshelf, Harry Simpson, Blake Wright and substitute Devon Boler once.

Action from Tupton's game with Renishaw. Photos by Martin Roberts.

Creswell Barnett Reserves didn’t play but results elsewhere mean that they are champions this time in HKL FOUR. Leon Spalding’s 15 goals played a large part in Barnett’s success and he has a chance to add to his goals and Barnett’s points total in their remaining games.

Neither of the top two HKL ONE sides were in league action, Butchers Arms and Clowne Wanderers, howeverm faced each other in an Alma Cup quarter-final and it was Butchers who reached the semis, winning 3-1, Abdou Bojang scoring twice Danny Jagger once.

In a third round tie Boythorpe won 4-2 at Grassmoor Sports, Matt Crowe and Kane Snell both scoring twice whilst also in the third round Hollingwood Athletic beat Bolsover Town Seniors 3-0, Mike Higginbottom, Reece Nuttall and Ryan Whittaker with the winning goals.

Green Utd’s super season - they are currently second in HKL FOUR - continued as a 3-1 win over White Hart booked them a place in the final of the Chatsworth Cup.

Bridge Inn were in action twice in the previous seven days in HKL ONE, going down 5-2 to Mutton (Aiden Ordidge, Dan Dreelan, Dan Harper, Connor Johnson) before beating beating Pilsley Community 4-2, Elliott Nunn enjoying a field day hitting all four goals, Tyron Macaskill scoring twice for Pilsley.

Mutton went on to draw 2-2 with Brampton Moor Rovers, Aiden Ordidge scoring two more goals, Sam Gilthorpe twice for Rovers. Boythorpe beat Butchers Arms 3-0, a tremendous result against the league Leaders, Matt Crowe, Kane Snell and Josh Devereux firing them to victory.

In HKL THREE Clay Cross Utd took a step nearer to claiming the runners up spot with a 5-2 win at Tibshelf Community in which Chris Hooper and Brad Walker both scored twice, Darren Fantom once, and Shannon narrowly beat Spartans by the odd goal in five, Kian John Barlow, Luke Smith and Rhys Wallhead hitting the winning goals.

Hasland Community won big in HKL FOUR, beating Chesterfield Town 6-3 thanks to goals from Craig Megyesi (2), Callum Harrison, Kaden Jelly, Glyn Pearson and Layton Mycroft.

There’s no end to Clowne Comets’ goal scoring spree as they hit seven at Brimington in HKL FIVE, Jacob Owen with four, Owen Lester, Dam Smith and Alex Topliss one each, however this time around their efforts were surpassed by Tupton who beat Renishaw 11-1. Ben Meadley scored four, Neo Batty three, Cameron Butterworth, Josh Burrow, Luke Rawson and Lucas Walker one.