Chesterfield Sunday League: Rangers hit the summit in Two​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

There was yet another virtual washout as only a handful of fixtures went ahead and the backlog continues to increase.

Rangers were one side whose game went ahead in HKL TWO, Brampton Victoria providing the opposition and two players hitting trebles in the game, Joe Robb for Rangers and Luke Greaves for Victoria.

The latter’s efforts proved to be in vain, however, as Robb’s hat-trick plus goals from Ryan Brown and Dan Taylor not only won the game 5-3 for Rangers but propelled them to the top of the division as well, moving them three points clear of Brampton Rovers with both sides having four games left to play.

Action from Rangers' (tangerine) win over Brampton Victoria. All photos by Martin Roberts.

Bolsover Town Seniors game at Killamarsh Juniors also went ahead and Josh Nicholls was on the scoresheet once again for Town along with Robbie Price, Liam Richardson and Mark Morley as Town ran out 5-2 winners leaving Juniors at the foot of the table.

Creswell Barnett Reserves increased their lead at the top of HKL FOUR to seven point with a 3-2 win over Walkers Wanderers. Joe Walker and Mark Kelly scored for Wanderers however Regan Plant, Brooklyn Shaw and Leon Spalding’s goals won the game for Barnett.