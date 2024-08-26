Chesterfield Sunday League announce league sponsorship

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Chesterfield & District Sunday Football League (CDSFL) are pleased to announce their continued league sponsorship with HKL Specialists Ltd & HKL Special Projects for the 2024/25 season.

Both HKL Specialists Ltd and HKL Special Projects Ltd are main sponsors of the United Counties Division One side, Staveley Miners Welfare Football Club, and the deal will see the continuation of both the semi finals and finals of the leagues cup competitions be played at Inkersall Road.

On continuing their partnership, Managing Director of HKL, Terry Damms, said “During ever more demanding challenges, it is important that Leisure provides that must have life ingredient of enjoyment and to take us all away and distract us from the issues we all face. Football in particular provides huge enjoyment for those participating and those spectating. Football needs Competitions and they need endless volunteers to run these for all the clubs involved.

"I am therefore delighted that HKL Specialists Ltd and HKL Special Projects Ltd are able to assist and provide another years Sponsorship for the Chesterfield Sunday League. With 6-Divisions and over 100-Member Clubs, these numbers in themselves provides an indication of the success of the CSL and the great work by their Volunteers who all contribute to providing this superb Leisure for over 1000-players and thousands of people who watch the games.

HKL Managing Director, Terry Damms with League Officer, Dan Brown

"It is so obvious as to how the CSL assist so many people in the footballing circles. I will along with Staveley MWFC try my utmost to assist the CSL and hopefully see the continuing success and enjoyment flourish to even greater levels over the years to come.”

On behalf of the CDSFL, League Officer, Dan Brown, “It is always great to receive the support from Terry, HKL & Staveley Miners Welfare FC. As a league, we’ve seen the number of teams increase for the 24/25 season. We look forward to hopefully a great season and seeing the people of Chesterfield and surrounding areas enjoy their football on a Sunday morning”.

With the 2024/25 season set to begin on the 1st September 2024, the league are set to welcome up to 10 new teams. The league have sadly lost a small number of teams and we would like to thank everyone involved at those clubs for their hard work in running their clubs and thank them for their service to the league.

Further information on HKL can be found at www.hklspecialists.co.uk