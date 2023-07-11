News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield Summer Festival of Football hailed a success

The New Tupton Ivanhoe F.C. Summer Festival of Football has had its most successful season on and off the pitch.
By Dom StevensContributor
Published 11th Jul 2023, 12:48 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 12:49 BST

One of the largest grassroots football tournaments in the region, this year it attracted over 220 teams in age groups from under U7s to U17s. Clubs travelled from as far as Norfolk with winners of the various tournaments coming from Yorkshire and the West Midlands.

Wheatley Wanderers became the first team to come and win back-to-back titles and many others vowed to return to try and achieve the same in 2024. The winners of each age group at the Summer Festival of Football were as follows:

  • U7s – Eastwood CFC

  • U8s – Dronfield Town

  • U9s – Spire Rangers

  • U10s – Shirebrook

  • U11s – G3A Rangers

  • U12s – Chesterfield Town

  • U12s Plate – AFC Dronfield

  • U13s – Brampton Rovers

  • U13s Girls - Scawthorpe Scorpions

  • U14s – Bromsgrove Rovers

  • U15s – Worksop Boys

  • U16s – Aylestone Park Youth

  • U17s - Wheatley Wanderers

New Tupton Ivanhoe F.C. U8s Black celebrate reaching the final. Photo: New Tupton Ivanhoe F.C.New Tupton Ivanhoe F.C. U8s Black celebrate reaching the final. Photo: New Tupton Ivanhoe F.C.
Dave Hoult, Secretary said “The Summer Festival of Football is the biggest event in the club’s calendar. We aim to provide the best experience for the teams taking part and it has been lovely to receive positive feedback. We start planning for 2024 now and I am sure we will have a few new surprises for those taking part.”

Antony Maidens, Chair, added: “The tournament could not happen without the many volunteers from the club and the local community who give up three weekends of their summer to ensure the event runs smoothly.”

“From supporting the teams taking part to setting up and taking down the pitches and from helping with parking and road management and running stalls, all play an integral part in the festival's success. We thank you all.”

“We also are grateful to all the sponsors. Their support ensures the tournament happens but means that the money raised from the festival can be invested back into improving the footballing facilities for the community of Tupton.” This year the tournament was sponsored by Wilkins Vardy, Focus Foods, Tor Electrical, Chesterfield Roofing and Cladding, Relative Power and Tupton Village Hall.

Scawthorpe Scorpions celebrate winning the u13s Girls Competition. Photo: New Tupton Ivanhoe F.C.Scawthorpe Scorpions celebrate winning the u13s Girls Competition. Photo: New Tupton Ivanhoe F.C.
The New Tupton Ivanhoe F.C. Summer Festival of Football will return in summer 2024 and how to take part will be available at newtuptonivanhoefc.co.uk/summer-festival-of-football early in 2024.

Goal being scored at the New Tupton F.C. Ivanhoe Summer Festival of Football. Photo: New Tupton Ivanhoe F.C.Goal being scored at the New Tupton F.C. Ivanhoe Summer Festival of Football. Photo: New Tupton Ivanhoe F.C.
Winners celebrate at the New Tupton Ivanhoe Summer Festival of Football. Photo: New Tupton Ivanhoe F.C.Winners celebrate at the New Tupton Ivanhoe Summer Festival of Football. Photo: New Tupton Ivanhoe F.C.
