Chesterfield seconds power to victory and close in on special occasion

Ahmad Zazai hit a rapid half-century for Chesterfield seconds

Chesterfield seconds are one step away from an appearance at the County Ground, Derby.

They demolished Tutbury by 112 runs to storm into the semi-finals of the Bayley Cup T20.

Chesterfield won the toss, batted and took charge immediately with Ewan Westwell hitting two fours in the opening over.

Westwell (25) and Michael Michailidis (14) set the platform before skipper Callum Hiron and Ahmad Zazai put Chesterfield in complete command with a spectacular stand of 100 in only nine overs.

Zazai powered his way to 50 off 30 balls and Hiron made 46 off 33 to set up a massive total of 198-6.

The home side's task became even more difficult when Zazai took a wicket with the second ball of the run chase.

They were still in the game on 82-4 but then off-spinner Joe Simpkin bowled Dave Bowley for 49, sparking a collapse.

Simpkin (3-7) and seamer Tom Keenan (3-2) scythed through the rest of the batting as Tutbury were bowled out for 86.

Chesterfield are away against Risley in the semi-finals on Sunday, July 13 with the winners going through to the County Ground showpiece on Thursday, August 14.

Meanwhile, the first team edged into the second round of the Premier Cup with a thrilling two-wicket win at Spondon.

Chesterfield were in charge for most of the contest but had to survive a scare in the closing stages.

The hosts slid to 81-5 after winning the toss with a fine piece of fielding by Kemira Wijenayake at point running out Ali Dixon.

They rebuilt to score 190 all out with opening bowler Muhammad Zaroob taking 4-37 and off-spinner Wijenayake 3-42.

Skipper Harry Wilmott gave Chesterfield a flying start, hitting powerfully down the ground and square of the wicket to bring up his half-century off 28 balls before being bowled for 55.

His knock put Chesterfield ahead of the run rate and for a lengthy spell in the middle overs they accumulated steadily in poor light against the spinners with Luke Westwell making 26 and Jordan Lemon 24.

Chesterfield appeared to be powering to victory when Ben Kingham launched a delivery from pace bowler Paul Allen through mid off for four but, next ball, he fell to a leg-side catch for 28.

Two more quick wickets left Chesterfield still needing six with only two wickets left.

However, a leg-side delivery that went for five wides levelled the scores before Reece Johnson (12 not out) cut the winning boundary.

Chesterfield are at home against Sandiacre in the second round on Sunday, July 20.

The BRM Chesterfield Festival of Cricket gets under way at Queen's Park on Saturday when Derbyshire women's team play Worcestershire in the Vitality T20 Blast.

The following day Derbyshire's men's side start a four-day County Championship game against Lancashire.

The Blaze's women's squad take on Hampshire Hawks in a T20 on Friday, July 4 before Derbyshire's men face Yorkshire in the Vitality T20 Blast on Sunday, July 6.