Chesterfield seconds edged out off last ball in thrilling league clash

Joe Simpkin took four wickets for Chesterfield seconds Photo: S.H Photos

A nerve-jangling last-ball defeat has left Chesterfield seconds in danger of Derbyshire County League relegation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They suffered a one-run loss in a riveting contest at Queen's Park against Langley Mill United, who began the day as the side immediately above them in the Division Three North danger zone.

The visitors were all out for 159 and Chesterfield looked in a promising position when they reached 109-2 in the 29th of their 45 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the pitch was offering encouragement to spinners and the visitors had four slow bowlers to exploit it.

Corey Green played a match-clinching innings for the third team

There was not a single boundary in the last 17 overs as the tension built steadily with Chesterfield inching towards their target but losing wickets regularly.

Opener Callum Hiron held the innings together but he was run out for 61, the sixth wicket to fall, with 18 still needed.

At the start of the final over from off-spinner Simon Lacey (4-24) Chesterfield wanted three to win with four wickets left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tim Kirk scored a leg-side single off the first ball and Harry Wanford, going for the winning hit, holed out to Wesley Nemeti at deep mid-on, the only fielder not round the bat or saving a single.

The fielders crowded round Sean Walsh, frustrating his attempts to score off the next three balls and, facing the final delivery, he went down the pitch, aimed a big blow, missed and was stumped.

Earlier off-spinner Joe Simpkin bowled an impressive 10-over spell, varying his pace and flight to take 4-29, as Langley Mill also found it tough going against the slow bowlers.

His wickets included opener Danny Hanson who made a crucial 83.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two teams are relegated and. with three games left, the defeat leaves Chesterfield next to bottom of the 12-team table on 198 points, 22 behind Darley Dale.

Another tremendous innings by Kemira Wijenayake could not prevent the first team losing by 49 runs at Premier Division leaders Ockbrook & Borrowash.

The hosts were all out for 247 off the last ball of their 50 overs.

Wijenayake has been in terrific form in recent weeks and here, batting at No.3, he began scoring freely at once as he drove, cut and pulled fiercely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The problem was that, until Ben Lodge went in at No.7, the other batters were unable to build telling partnerships with him.

The Sri Lankan hit four sixes and 11 fours as he raced to 80 off 59 balls.

But he was caught at the wicket off spinner Charlie Birch-Mann, making Chesterfield 145-6 and they were eventually bowled out for 198.

They are ninth in the table on 219 points and need just one more point to be sure of safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The third team are 38 points clear at the top of Division Nine North following a five-wicket win at Whittington Wanderers seconds.

The home side made 131-9 off 40 overs before Corey Green's 56 not out steered Chesterfield to their target in the 29th over.

The Sunday side had an exciting draw against Grassmoor Works at Queen's Park in the Mansfield & District League.

Adam Bedford's 111 led the visitors to 243-7 off 40 overs before Jacob Madin (81) and Kelon Charles (69) helped Chesterfield to 240-9.