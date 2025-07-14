Chesterfield pull game out of fire for extraordinary win

Ben Slater on his way to 28 for Chesterfield against Belper Meadows Photo: S.H Photos

A scrambled leg-bye off the final ball of the match earned Chesterfield an extraordinary Derbyshire County League victory over Belper Meadows.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield were on the back foot for virtually the whole of the Premier Division clash played in extreme heat at Queen's Park but snatched a three-wicket win right at the end.

Chasing 278 for victory off 50 overs, Chesterfield were given a good start by openers Luke Westwell (20) and Ben Slater (28) with a stand of 53 in 10 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, as wickets fell, they dropped well behind the run rate and looked booked for defeat.

Kemira Wijenayake bowling for Chesterfield during their win over Belper Meadows Photo: S.H Photos

Even at the start of the last over the visitors still appeared to be favourites because Chesterfield needed 14 with only three wickets left.

However, Tom Wanford changed that by swinging the first two deliveries from seamer Kabeer Imtiaz through mid-wicket for four.

He drove the third ball down the ground for two and took two more through the off-side off the fourth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A single off the penultimate delivery levelled the scores and put Kieran Marsh on strike.

He tried to hit the final ball on the leg side, was struck on the pad and the batsmen raced through for the winning extra. It was Chesterfield's fourth highest successful run chase in the League.

Belper won the toss and made good use of a pitch favouring batters.

Nick Cope (21) and Imtiaz (42) gave them a fine start with a 64-run partnership before a smart piece of fielding by Kemira Wijenayake at backward point ran out Imtiaz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Rowland (62) and Michael Lidsey (66) re-established Belper's control with a stand of 137 before Chesterfield, boosted by Wijenayake's second run-out of the game, managed to keep a fair measure of control over the closing overs.

That meant Belper's final total of 277-9 was less than had looked likely for much of their innings.

However, it threatened to be more than enough for most of Chesterfield's reply becaude, despite Wijenayake making 52 and Jordan Lemon 51, the asking rate went above 10 an over.

The hosts really got back into the reckoning as late as the 47th over when the big-hitting Marsh plundered 18 runs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That set up the final drama with Marsh (29 not out) and Wanford (14 not out) holding their nerve under extreme pressure.

Chesterfield are eighth in the 12-team table on 173 points, 98 behind leaders Ockbrook & Borrowash.

On Saturday Chesterfield travel to Alvaston & Boulton and the following day they are away to Sandiacre in the Premier Cup.

Skipper Adam Woodhouse hit 114 off 75 balls to fire the seconds to 315-6 off 45 overs at Hundall before they bowled out the hosts for 265 to win by 50 runs in Division Three North.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield are next to bottom of the table on 120 points but have a match in hand on most of their rivals and are only one point behind Langley Mill United.

The seconds host Belper Amateurs on Saturday.