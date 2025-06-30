Chesterfield pay heavy price for sudden collapse in cup tie

Kieran Marsh hit a rapid half-century for Chesterfield seconds Photo: S.H Photos

A batting collapse cost Chesterfield a place in the semi-finals of the OJ Jackson Cup.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were strongly placed on 60-2 after 44 deliveries in the quarter-finals of the Derbyshire County League's 100-ball tournament at Sawley.

Openers Harry Wilmott (33 off 26 balls) and Muhammad Zaroob (13 off nine) provided much of the early momentum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Jordan Lemon (12) was the only other batter to reach double figures as the innings went into freefall with several of the wickets falling to boundary catches.

That meant Chesterfield were all out for 92 with 11 balls of their innings unused.

Sawley were always favourites in the run chase.

Pace bowlers Harry Wanford and Matt Taylor sparked a mini-collapse from 71-5 to 85-8 but the home side edged home with five balls in hand.

It was a similar story for Chesterfield seconds as they suffered a four-wicket defeat at West Hallam White Rose in Division Three North.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were bowled out for 176 in the 35th of their 45 overs with two partnerships accounting for 150 of those runs.

Eddy Allcock and Michael Michailidis (30) put on 43 for the first wicket but, after Allcock was caught off a leading edge, they slid to 57-5.

Kieran Marsh and Joe Simpkin put Chesterfield right back in the match with a stand of 107.

Marsh, who struck some powerful blows - including three sixes - as he raced to 71 off 55 deliveries, was caught attempting another big hit on the leg side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simpkin was run out for 19 when, following a slight hesitation setting off for a quick single on the off-side, he was just beaten by the throw to the striker's end - and the last five wickets fell for 12 runs.

The result was rarely in doubt in West Hallam's reply as Matt Tatler's 61 not out guided them home with four overs to spare. Chesterfield are 11th in the 12-team table.

James Taylor hit 104 for the third team in their draw against Riddings in Division Nine North.

The opener's century helped Chesterfield, who lead the table, to 235-8. Taylor followed up with 3-13 as the hosts replied with 155-8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sunday side lost by six wickets at Retford in the Mansfield & District League after being bowled out for 100.

On Saturday Chesterfield are away to Alrewas in the Premier Division and the third team play Pilsley & Clay Cross seconds at Calow.

Meanwhile the BRM Chesterfield Festival of Cricket at Queen's Park is rounded off by two T20 games this weekend.

The Blaze women's squad take on Hampshire on Friday (3.30) before Derbyshire men play Yorkshire on Sunday (2.30).