Chesterfield Panthers show promise despite defeat to Belper

Saul Hinchcliffe Finishing Try

Despite a spirited performance and strong individual displays, Chesterfield Panthers Rugby Club Seniors were defeated 26-18 by Belper RUFC in their first match of the new year.

However, the Panthers' effort showcased positive signs for the future, particularly with the influx of new players continuing to integrate into the squad.

The Panthers, under the guidance of their coaching staff Scott Frost-Davies and Playing Coach Stuart Stogden, were keen to take another step forward in their development. The defeat, while disappointing, highlighted the progress being made as renewed team confidence began to show on the pitch.

One of the standout moments came in the first half when Ben Hadfield showcased his incredible skill with an individual kick chase, slicing through the Belper defense to score an impressive try. The Panthers then followed up with a superb try, with Luke Dyer playing a key role in linking up with Stuart Stogden in a flowing move that tore through the opposition.

Luke Dyer Making a Break

Sual Hinchcliffe sealed the Panthers' efforts with a last-minute try, demonstrating the resilience and fight that the team displayed throughout the match. The Panthers' 18-point total came from these three tries, but it was the effort off the ball and the improvements in structure that had the supporters excited for what lies ahead.

There were excellent individual performances across the board, but a few players stood out for their contributions. Number 9 Jordan Grayson continued to control the tempo of the game, consistently linking play with speed and vision. Outside, Jake Eville’s pace and determination kept Belper on their toes, while the combative Jake Wright worked tirelessly in the forward pack, ensuring the Panthers remained competitive throughout.

The players will reflect on this performance with a sense of optimism. Though the result was not in their favour, the Panthers' development and progress over the last few months is unmistakable, and the team’s growing cohesion and strength in attack is encouraging.

Looking ahead, Chesterfield Panthers will have little time to dwell on the defeat as they face a tough away match against Rolls Royce RFC next Saturday, 11th January 2025. With a continued focus on improving and stepping up mto bounce back with a strong performance and valuable points on the road.

Man of the Match: Luke DyerDyer’s combination of skill, kicking and link-up play made him the standout performer in a challenging fixture for the Panthers.