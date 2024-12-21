Chesterfield Panthers Seniors secure dominant win over Mansfield

Winger Jake Eville celebrating in style

Chesterfield Panthers Senior team rounded off their 2024 campaign in style with a resounding 59-12 victory over Mansfield 2's RUFC.

With the scoreline reflecting a dominant performance, the Panthers crossed the try line nine times and converted seven kicks, leaving their opponents struggling to keep up.

The victory was built on superb teamwork, clinical finishing, and standout performances, particularly Matthew Dunnington-Wallace scoring two tries and orchestrating much of the attacking play with his intelligent passing and swift decision-making. He was joined in the try-scoring stakes by Stuart Stogden, who also grabbed a brace of tries.

New recruits Luke Dyer and Kyle Hastings made their presence felt on their debuts, with both players scoring tries on their first outing in a Panthers shirt. Dyer also impressed with the boot, successfully converting from the tee four times for the Panthers.

Panthers post victory

A special mention must go to the forward pack for a dominant performance at the breakdown and set piece, with their relentless work rate and physicality making the win possible. One of the most memorable moments of the match came from forward Saul Hinchcliffe, who left the crowd in awe with not one but two Goose Stepping runs—bamboozling Mansfield defenders as he evaded tackles with ease. His flair and dexterity, combined with the tireless efforts of the rest of the pack, helped keep the momentum firmly with the Panthers throughout the match.

The Panthers' attack was relentless from the start, as Matt moved the ball with speed, allowing the backs to create numerous try-scoring opportunities. Panthers maintained control of the game throughout, constantly pressuring Mansfield in both attack and defense.

Mansfield 2's, despite showing moments of promise, were unable to cope with the intensity and skill level of the Panthers, who dominated both possession and territory. Their two tries in the second half were the only real bright spots for the visiting team, but they were ultimately overshadowed by the a brilliant Chesterfield performance.

As the final whistle blew, the Panthers were left celebrating not just another victory, but the promise of what lies ahead in 2025. With a strong squad, including the introduction of exciting new talent like Dyer and Hastings, the rest of the season looks bright for the Chesterfield Panthers.

For now, though, they can bask in the glow of a fantastic 59-12 win to end 2024.