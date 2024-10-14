Chesterfield Panthers RUFC U15s play development game against Sheffield RUFC
This friendly fixture provided an opportunity for panthers to gain valuable match experience in a competitive, yet supportive environment.
The match showcased the dedication and progress of Chesterfield Panthers’ U15 squad, as they took on a strong Sheffield side. Both teams demonstrated solid rugby fundamentals, with impressive passing, tackling, and some great training ground strategic play throughout the game. The focus of the encounter was not the final score but on development for the young panthers, with lead coach Dan Haslam emphasizing the opportunity to learn.
Sheffield RUFC, known for their strong youth rugby program, provided a challenging yet constructive opposition for the young Panthers, contributing to a well-rounded and beneficial experience.
Such development games are a key component of Chesterfield Panthers RUFC's philosophy, ensuring that all the young players not only improve their rugby skills but also learn important values like teamwork, discipline, and resilience.
