Chesterfield Panthers RUFC U15s play development game against Sheffield RUFC

By Laurence Pawley
Contributor
Published 14th Oct 2024, 13:42 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2024, 15:56 BST
Chesterfield Panthers RUFC’s Under-15s played Sheffield RUFC last Sunday in a highly anticipated development game, aiming honing the skills before this week’s NLD Cup game against Glossop RUFC at Dunston Road.

This friendly fixture provided an opportunity for panthers to gain valuable match experience in a competitive, yet supportive environment.

The match showcased the dedication and progress of Chesterfield Panthers’ U15 squad, as they took on a strong Sheffield side. Both teams demonstrated solid rugby fundamentals, with impressive passing, tackling, and some great training ground strategic play throughout the game. The focus of the encounter was not the final score but on development for the young panthers, with lead coach Dan Haslam emphasizing the opportunity to learn.

Sheffield RUFC, known for their strong youth rugby program, provided a challenging yet constructive opposition for the young Panthers, contributing to a well-rounded and beneficial experience.

forwards with the ballforwards with the ball
forwards with the ball

Such development games are a key component of Chesterfield Panthers RUFC's philosophy, ensuring that all the young players not only improve their rugby skills but also learn important values like teamwork, discipline, and resilience.

