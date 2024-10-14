Chesterfield Panthers RUFC U15s play development game against Sheffield RUFC

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chesterfield Panthers RUFC’s Under-15s played Sheffield RUFC last Sunday in a highly anticipated development game, aiming honing the skills before this week’s NLD Cup game against Glossop RUFC at Dunston Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This friendly fixture provided an opportunity for panthers to gain valuable match experience in a competitive, yet supportive environment.

The match showcased the dedication and progress of Chesterfield Panthers’ U15 squad, as they took on a strong Sheffield side. Both teams demonstrated solid rugby fundamentals, with impressive passing, tackling, and some great training ground strategic play throughout the game. The focus of the encounter was not the final score but on development for the young panthers, with lead coach Dan Haslam emphasizing the opportunity to learn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield RUFC, known for their strong youth rugby program, provided a challenging yet constructive opposition for the young Panthers, contributing to a well-rounded and beneficial experience.

forwards with the ball

Such development games are a key component of Chesterfield Panthers RUFC's philosophy, ensuring that all the young players not only improve their rugby skills but also learn important values like teamwork, discipline, and resilience.

If you would like to join the Panthers family or to give rugby a try, then please feel free to reach