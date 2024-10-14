Chesterfield Panthers RUFC competes in U10's Leicester Tigers Cup
This annual tournament brings together teams from across the region, giving them the chance to compete in a festival of rugby. The Panthers had several tough matches throughout the day but showed a great team effort to improve as the day went on.
The Panthers took valuable lessons from the experience, building on their performance last week against Mosborough RUFC as they continue to grow as a team. For many of the of the young players, the Leicester Tigers Cup was their first competitive game of rugby.
Chesterfield Panthers RUFC continues to emphasize the importance of youth development, and the U10s’ participation in the Leicester Tigers Cup is a testament to the club's commitment to nurturing the next generation of rugby talent in the area.
If you would like to join the Panthers family or to give rugby a try then please feel free to reach out to us via 07354860247 or [email protected].