Chesterfield Panthers mini’s shine against Mosborough

Chesterfield Panthers RUFC Mini’s delivered another dominant performance against Mosborough RUFC.

Each age group demonstrated remarkable cohesion on the pitch, showcasing impressive supporting play and creativity, highlighted by the U8’s impressive no-look passing.

The day was marked by standout performances from numerous players, but special recognition must go to brothers Charlie and Finley Dunnington Wallace. Their exceptional contributions to the game earned them well-deserved spots in the Panthers Superstar XV Team of the Week, a testament to their hard work and dedication.

The spirit of camaraderie and sportsmanship was palpable throughout all the matches. The Panthers’ Minis not only exhibited their growing skills but also continued to foster a love for the game among young athletes.

U7&8's

For those interested in joining the excitement, the Chesterfield Panthers boast the largest Minis section in the area, with weekly training sessions designed to develop skills and promote teamwork. Rugby is a fantastic way for children to stay active, make friends, and learn valuable life lessons on and off the field.

If you’re keen to get involved or want more information, please contact us at [email protected] or call 07354860247.