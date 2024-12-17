Chesterfield Panthers claim dominant vctory over Amber Valley
The Panthers showcased their attacking prowess, crossing the try line six times, with standout contributions from Stuart Stogden, Scott Frost Davies, Jordan Grayson, Dennis Ngwenya, and two tries from James Kennedy. This win not only secured a bonus point but also highlighted the team's continued progress.
In a bittersweet moment, player-coach Scott Frost Davies was substituted due to a twisting injury sustained during the match. The team wishes him a swift recovery.
Stuart Stogden's exceptional performance did not go unnoticed, earning him the title of Man of the Match as awarded by Amber Valley.
For those interested in playing rugby, the Panthers offer a vibrant social senior section and large touch rugby sessions each week. For more information, please contact us at [email protected].