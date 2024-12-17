Chesterfield Panthers claim dominant vctory over Amber Valley

Declan Wileman and Adam Wallbank on guard at the ruck

Building on a strong performance from the previous week against Matlock 2’s, Chesterfield Panthers RUFC First Team delivered an impressive display, securing a convincing 36-5 victory over Amber Valley RUFC.

The Panthers showcased their attacking prowess, crossing the try line six times, with standout contributions from Stuart Stogden, Scott Frost Davies, Jordan Grayson, Dennis Ngwenya, and two tries from James Kennedy. This win not only secured a bonus point but also highlighted the team's continued progress.

In a bittersweet moment, player-coach Scott Frost Davies was substituted due to a twisting injury sustained during the match. The team wishes him a swift recovery.

Stuart Stogden's exceptional performance did not go unnoticed, earning him the title of Man of the Match as awarded by Amber Valley.

Adam Wallbank and Karl Wagstaff taking a moment

For those interested in playing rugby, the Panthers offer a vibrant social senior section and large touch rugby sessions each week. For more information, please contact us at [email protected].