Chesterfield Mens 1st team beat Huddersfield to keep up promotion push

Olly Addy on the attack for Chesterfield

Chesterfield hosted Huddersfield in their latest league fixture at St Mary’s, with the home team looking to continue their push towards the top of Yorkshire division 1.

Moores puts in accomplished display to help Chesterfield secure 3 points.

The home team started well creating a great chance in the opening minute of the game with midfielder Josh Beardsley making a good pass to forward Jack Hartley in the circle, only for the Chesterfield forward to be denied from close range by the Huddersfield goalkeeper. Chances were created at regular intervals over the next few minutes, but the home team couldn’t break the deadlock; denied by some resolute defending and goalkeeping, and also on occasions the final pass lacking accuracy to create the clear cut opportunity the home team were searching for.

In defence Chesterfield were hardly troubled at all in the opening half with Alex Kennerley, Jon Moores and Ned Paynter playing well to deny Huddersfield any meaningful attacks, and when the Chesterfield defensive unit turned the ball over, they stayed patient in possession, probing for any space deep into the Huddersfield half.

Ryan Speed of Chesterfield, on the ball

On the half hour mark, Chesterfield’s patience paid off after they were awarded a penalty corner. The set piece was switched left to Ryan Speed who smashed it hard and low to open the scoring for Chesterfield 1-0. The closing minutes of the first half saw more pressure on the Huddersfield goal, but no further breakthrough could be made by Chesterfield.

After a discussion at half time, Chesterfield regrouped & began to put their plans into place - moving the ball quicker, and were instantly rewarded. This time Ollie Addy earned a good assist playing a deft pass to Louis Johnson on the far post, who made no mistake by tapping in from close range. A third goal quickly followed with Ryan Speed driving along the Huddersfield baseline and crossing accurately to Harry Dukes on the far post, who volleyed home nicely from close range. 3-0. Dukes then turned provider, after first robbing a Huddersfield defender trying to play out from a defensive position, before unselfishly slipping a pass left to Jack Hartley who kept his composure to neatly slot the ball home. 4-0.

The remainder of the second half saw Huddersfield come back into the game, although the visitors had a mountain to climb. They grabbed a consolation goal with about 15 minutes to go after a slick counter-attacking moved and good piece of skill and finish on the backhand by one of the Huddersfield midfielders.

Chesterfield then held on to their 4-1 lead until the end of the game, with a fair degree of comfort and the result was never in doubt during the closing stages. Player of the match was defender Jon Moores (pictured) who produced a near faultless display.

Next week Chesterfield will be looking to keep up their promotion challenge, when they host Leeds, again at St Mary’s.