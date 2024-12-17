Chesterfield lose to Barnsley in close encounter

Striker Callum Taylor in action

It was an early Christmas present for Barnsley as they beat Chesterfield 2s in a closely fought rearranged game, winning by 3-2.

As Chesterfield made the trip to Barnsley for the rearranged fixture before the Christmas break spirits were high, despite having to get changed in a school corridor. Chesterfield skipper Dan Caron won the toss and decided to change ends due to the low winter sun.

Chesterfield started the game on the front foot but were undone early in the game. A long ball was drilled to the lone Barnsley striker in the circle, they received the ball, turned the defender and finished calmly to put Barnsley ahead. Barnsley continued to have the upper hand and Chesterfield had to weather the storm for a while before they could form an attack of their own. Almost from nothing Chesterfield sparked back into life. Midfielder Femi Colton found Callum Taylor with a long ball that travelled from half way all the way to the edge of the circle. Taylor took advantage, beating the defender and then slotting past the oncoming keeper on his reverse.

Chesterfield were very unlucky not to take the lead after a Dan Caron strike was adjudged too high by the umpires. Chesterfield celebrated the goal as the ball struck the backboard, but after conferring the first strike was deemed too high and the scores remained level.

In a game that swung like a pendulum, Barnsley then capitalised on a defensive error and scored a wonder strike to take the lead, by 2-1.Chesterfield fought back soon after as Taylor and Caron worked well again up front. They applied pressure and forced a turnover, Caron providing Taylor with an assist, as he finished in the bottom corner again and bringing it level for half time.

Barnsley took the lead against the run of play in the second half, in a near carbon copy of their first goal. The second half was tainted by cards for Jenkins and Tugby, for arguing with the umpires, and ultimately their decision making in the final third wasn't good enough from Chesterfield. Barnsley countered on a few occasions but the defence and standin keeper, Chris Hooper stood firm. Both teams players played the game in a good spirit right until the end but it was Barnsley with the early Christmas present, who took all three points.

There were votes for debutant Matt Caron who had a strong game in the centre of the park. Jamie Gooden imposed himself on the Barnsley attack and distributed well throughout but it was Callum Taylor who came away with the man of the match vote.