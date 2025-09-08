Chesterfield land emphatic win with impressive all-round show

Skipper Harry Wilmott leads the Chesterfield team off the field after his fine bowling performance

Smart displays with bat and ball earned Chesterfield one of their most impressive victories of the season in the Derbyshire County League.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They trounced Swarkestone by nine wickets at Queen's Park in the penultimate round of Premier Division games.

The visitors made a good start after winning the toss as openers Harry Franklin and Tom Hamilton shared a stand of 73 in 16 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game changed when Chesterfield skipper Harry Wilmott put himself on to bowl at the Pavilion End.

He delivered 10 overs of off-spin split into two spells and bowled with great control.

Wilmott made the first breakthrough when he had Hamilton caught off a skyer and the home side were on top from that point.

Ben Hutchinson (44) tried to hold the Swarkestone innings together but wickets fell regularly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pace bowler Muhammad Zaroob struck two vital blows but most of the damage was done by the spinners with Mitch Adlington and Kemira Wijenayake giving Wilmott good support.

Wilmott's final wicket was Harvey Bola who was bowled by a delivery that turned prodigiously.

Wilmott took 4-23 and Swarkestone were all out for 188.

Wilmott then shared a cracking opening stand with Luke Westwell as Chesterfield scored 64 off their first nine overs.

Wilmott was bowled for 28 but Westwell was in prime form, unfurling a series of immaculately-timed off-drives all along the ground to the boundary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was joined by Wijenayake who continued his prolific run of scores in recent weeks with wristy strokes all round the ground including one ferocious straight drive that threatened to take an umpire with it to the boundary.

For most of the time they looked in complete control during an unbroken partnership of 125 as Chesterfield raced to 189-1 in the 30th of their 50 overs.

Westwell finished unbeaten on 71 and Wijenayake on 75.

The victory lifts Chesterfield to eighth in the 12-team table on 251 points. They are 148 behind champions-elect Ockbrook & Borrowash but 88 clear of the relegation zone.

The seconds were relegated from Division Three North after losing by 75 runs at Wirksworth & Middleton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home side rattled up 213-4 off 45 overs, Ben Burrell (53) and Pradeep Chanditha (56) sharing an opening stand of 89, before bowling out Chesterfield for 138.

Chesterfield are next to bottom on 213 points, 40 behind their nearest rivals.

The third team were without a match but Whittington Wanderers seconds held second-placed Eckington to a draw meaning Chesterfield, who are 27 points clear at the top of Division Nine North, will be promoted as champions.

An impressive spell of spin bowling by Josh Wood could not prevent the Sunday side suffering a 143-run defeat against Sheffield Transport in the Mansfield & District League at Queen's Park.

Flighting the ball well, Wood took 5-51 to help bowl out the visitors for 212. But Chesterfield were all out for 69 in reply.